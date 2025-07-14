Prince Harry 'set for peace summit with King Charles’ - but has no plans to meet William

14 July 2025, 08:20

Prince Harry is ready to talk to King Charles in the aim of repairing relations between the pair
Prince Harry is ready to talk to King Charles in the aim of repairing relations between the pair. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry is ready to meet with King Charles at a ‘peace summit’ between the pair.

Senior aides working for the King and Prince Harry have held sensitive talks with the goal of shoring up the relationship between them.

Harry is reported to have ‘given his blessing’ for the talks to go ahead, after two members of his team met with the King and Queen’s director of communications.

But leaked details of the meeting and pictures of the secret talks at the Royal Over-Seas League near Clarence House are understood to have left Harry and Meghan ‘frustrated’ and the leak is believed to have put the fragile discussions in some jeopardy.

Both Harry, 40, and his father, 76, are said to be keen to reconcile
Both Harry, 40, and his father, 76, are said to be keen to reconcile. Picture: Alamy

Both Harry, 40 and his father, 76, are said to be keen for a reconciliation.

Prince William’s team were not involved in the London meeting.

Sources close to Prince Harry insisted that the Sussexes were not responsible for a leak, and acknowledged that having the details of the meeting on newspaper front pages was not an ideal way to head into the talks.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Harry and the King have not met with each other for 18 months. Back in May, Harry gave an interview with the BBC where he said “the King won’t speak to me.”

Harry also told the BBC he wanted to “get my father and brother back.”

A source claimed to the Sun: “The meeting was with Harry’s blessing.”

The meeting was described as the “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father” and a “a step in the right direction.”

“It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk, a source added.

The rift in the royal family began when the Sussexes left their royal duties and moved to America amid furious negotiations over the terms of their “exit deal”.

The 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham is being mooted as an opportunity for the public reconciliation to take place.

