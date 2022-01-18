Fresh humiliation as Prince Harry and Andrew ‘not eligible’ for Platinum Jubilee medal

18 January 2022, 10:56 | Updated: 18 January 2022, 11:49

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will not be eligible to receive a Platinum Jubilee medal
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will not be eligible to receive a Platinum Jubilee medal. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Prince Andrew and Harry face being stripped of further prestigious roles ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace is set to remove the role of Counsellors of State from the duo, who are ninth and sixth in line to the throne respectfully.

They would also be prevented from receiving prestigious Jubilee medals like other veterans.

The pair are two of the four Counsellors of State, who would be called upon to take the place of the Queen if she were unable to carry out her duties because of illness or absence abroad.

Read more: Andrew's royal career 'finished' after being stripped of HRH and Royal titles by Queen

They would be authorised to carry out most of the official duties of the monarch, including signing important documents, attending Privy Council meetings and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK. 

The other two Counsellors of State are Prince Charles, who is heir to the throne, and William, who is second in line. 

A royal source told MailOnline: "It is a genuine problem that the Palace is looking to address. Can you imagine the Duke of York having to sign official documents, for example, because the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were both abroad, and the Queen became ill? It's not an exaggeration to say it could put the monarchy in jeopardy.

"It is a genuine problem that the Palace is looking to address. Can you imagine the Duke of York having to sign official documents, for example, because the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were both abroad, and the Queen became ill? It's not an exaggeration to say it could put the monarchy in jeopardy."

The law, which was introduced in 1937, says the counsellors of state are the monarch's spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.

Her Majesty the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry pictured together at Ascot in 2016
Her Majesty the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry pictured together at Ascot in 2016. Picture: Alamy

If Andrew and Harry were removed they could be replaced by Princess Anne and Camilla. 

Both Andrew and Harry have been stripped of their royal patronages and military titles amid the former's ongoing court battle and the latter's decision to quit 'The Firm' and move to North America with his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry and Andrew will also not be eligible for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal next month having lost their honorary military titles.

All serving members of the armed forces, as well as blue light workers and prison officers, will receive one of the honours.

Members of the Royal Family who hold honorary positions in the military are also eligible.

Veterans won't receive the medal unless they're living recipients of the George Cross or Victoria Cross.

The fresh blow for Andrew comes days after he was stripped of all his military titles and Royal patronages in a decision signed off by the Queen.

Prince Charles and Prince William were said to be instrumental in the decision being taken.

Andrew is fighting a civil sex abuse case against accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing and the case is set to proceed at a trial in the US after Andrew's lawyers failed in a bid to have the case thrown out.

