Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family

The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry has claimed that the removal of his and Meghan's police protection was a plot to 'trap' them in the royal family.

Harry said his "worst fears have been confirmed" by secret evidence heard in a new court case.

It comes as he is challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

He said it was "difficult to swallow" being told his and Meghan's security was being removed.

The duke previously hinted that the decision was at the heart of the rift between him and the King.

Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security. Picture: Getty

Speaking as he left the Royal Courts of Justice following a two-day appeal hearing, he told the Telegraph: "We were trying to create this happy house."

He said he believed his taxpayer-funded security was removed in a bid to force him and Meghan to stay in Britain after they announced that they were stepping down from royal duties and moving to the US.

As a result, he decided to sue the government to get the protection reinstated, he told the paper.

"People would be shocked by what’s being held back," he said.

He added that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that’s really sad".

Following the hearing, Harry said he was "exhausted" and "overwhelmed" by the process, which has been ongoing for years.

He said he was driven by "exposing injustice" and that he is determined to "get under the bonnet and fix it".

Prince Harry Attends Court of Appeal Over Security Arrangements in London. Picture: Getty

During the second day of the hearing this week, Harry said is life was at stake.

He claimed to have been "singled out" following Megxit.

The duke's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima KC, told the court in a closing statement: "There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security and whose life is at stake.

"There is a person sitting behind me who’s being told that he is getting a special and bespoke process when he knows and has experienced a process that is manifestly inferior in every respect."

She added: "We say that his presence here and through this appeal is a potent illustration, were one needed, about how much this appeal means to him and family."

The appeal decision is expected after Easter.