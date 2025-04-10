Prince Harry visits Ukraine 'in ongoing work' to support war veterans

10 April 2025, 20:34 | Updated: 10 April 2025, 21:01

Prince Harry visited Ukraine to surprise wounded veterans.
Prince Harry visited Ukraine to surprise wounded veterans. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Prince Harry met with Ukrainians today in a surprise visit to wounded veterans.

Prince Harry met with victims of the war on Thursday as part of his "ongoing work" to support wounded veterans, a spokesperson said.

He visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv that rehabilitates wounded military personnel and Ukrainian civilians.

The centre provides psychological help, reconstructive surgery and prosthetics to victims for free.

During his visit he met with Natalia Kalmykova, Ukraine’s minister of veterans affairs.

The Duke of Sussex served for 10 years in the British Army, and founded the Invictus Fames in 2014 for wounded veterans to compete in sports events.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, leaves the High Court after attending the second day of appeal hearing in a legal challenge against the Home Office on Wednesday.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, leaves the High Court after attending the second day of appeal hearing in a legal challenge against the Home Office on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Harry was accompanied by four veterans, who have been through rehabilitation for injuries, as well as a contingent from the Invictus Games Foundation.

Western Ukraine and Livi has been targeted by Russian missiles in recent months.

His visit was not announced until the Duke had left Ukraine.

This comes as Harry spent two days in London sat in court to listen to his security case against the Home Office.

The Duke of Sussex is appealing against the dismissal of his High Court challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK.

His lawyer said that Harry had been "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment" when his security was downgraded.

Shaheed Fatima said that he is not arguing that he should be entitled to the same level of security he had before, but that it should get more consideration.

The Home Office argued that Harry "failed to see the wood for the trees" and said that his claims were "misconceived".

Much of the two-day hearing will take place in open court, but some “highly confidential” evidence will be heard behind closed doors, as it “relates to security arrangements and threat levels and assessments".

Harry arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning in a black Range Rover. He waved at reporters as he entered the court building, wearing a dark suit with a blue patterned tie.

