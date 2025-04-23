Smile! Adorable Prince Louis photo shared on his seventh birthday by Kate and William

23 April 2025, 11:24

Prince Louis looks all grown up in the snap taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this month and released by Kensington Palace this morning
Prince Louis looks all grown up in the snap taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this month and released by Kensington Palace this morning. Picture: Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace

By Frankie Elliott

Prince Louis's beaming smile was captured in a new photo released to mark his seventh birthday today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales looks all grown up in the snap taken by Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this month and released by Kensington Palace this morning.

Wearing jeans, a checkered shirt and a green jumper, the cheeky prince can be seen sitting on a tree trunk surrounded by bluebells, as he proudly shows off his missing baby teeth to the camera.

A message accompanying the new picture read: "Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday!"

Louis's cheeky nature has been seen by the public on a number of occasions, from pulling faces at Trooping the Colour or blowing out his sister's candle at a Christmas carol concert.

He has just spent the Easter weekend at Anmer Hall with his parents and siblings Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine.

Louis has just spent the Easter weekend at Anmer Hall with his parents and siblings Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine (pictured: The family attending the Christmas church service at Sandringham in 2024)
Louis has just spent the Easter weekend at Anmer Hall with his parents and siblings Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine (pictured: The family attending the Christmas church service at Sandringham in 2024). Picture: Alamy

The family of five stayed at their Norfolk home instead of joining other members of the Royal Family for the traditional Easter Mattins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Today also marks the last day of the school holidays for little Louis, who will be starting a new term at Lambrook School tomorrow.

To mark each of the children's birthdays, William and Kate release a new photograph every year of them.

The photos were traditionally taken by Kate, but our now taken by a professional photographer following the Princess' Mother's Day picture backlash, which she admitted to editing.

