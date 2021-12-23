Breaking News

Prince Philip to be honoured with service at Westminster Abbey next year

Buckingham Palace has announced a service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place next year, Buckingham Palace said.

The service will be held in spring 2022 at Westminster Abbey in London and it is understood a guest list is being finalised.

No date has been announced by Buckingham Palace, but it will be confirmed in due course.

The special service which will honour the Duke is likely to consist of family, friends, dignitaries and representatives of the charities and organisations which he was associated with.

His Royal Highness passed away at Windsor Castle aged 99 in April.

He was married to The Queen for 74 years, serving as her "strength and stay" for the entirety of her reign.

The Duke retired from public life in May 2017 when he stopped carrying out engagements on behalf of the crown.

He officially retired on 2 August of that year, having carried out 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

