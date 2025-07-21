Cousin of Prince William and Harry 'found dead near firearm' at family home aged 20

21 July 2025, 21:57 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 22:17

Harry and Will have been at odds since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family
Harry and Will have been at odds since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A cousin of Prince William and Harry has been found dead at the age of 20.

Rosie Roche, granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, passed away at her family home on July 14, according to reports.

Ms Roche was discovered by her mother and sister and had been planning to go and stay with friends at the time.

A firearm was located near her body, according to the Sun.

Police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement," an inquest at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court heard.

The inquest has been adjourned until October 25.

Ms Roche was studying English Literature at Durham University before her death.

A spokeswoman said she “will be sorely missed”.

Representatives of Harry and William have so far refused to comment on her passing.

It comes as Prince Harry is ready to meet with King Charles at a ‘peace summit’ between the pair.

Senior aides working for the King and Prince Harry have held sensitive talks with the goal of shoring up the relationship between them.

Harry is reported to have ‘given his blessing’ for the talks to go ahead, after two members of his team met with the King and Queen’s director of communications.

But leaked details of the meeting and pictures of the secret talks at the Royal Over-Seas League near Clarence House are understood to have left Harry and Meghan ‘frustrated’ and the leak is believed to have put the fragile discussions in some jeopardy.

Both Harry, 40 and his father, 76, are said to be keen for a reconciliation.

Prince William’s team were not involved in the London meeting.

Sources close to Prince Harry insisted that the Sussexes were not responsible for a leak, and acknowledged that having the details of the meeting on newspaper front pages was not an ideal way to head into the talks.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

