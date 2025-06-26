Prince William urges ‘courage’ ahead of world leaders meeting at Cop30

The Prince of Wales speaks at 'Investing for Impact' at the Guildhall. Picture: PA Media

By Ella Bennett

The Prince of Wales has called for “courage” from nations ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference summit Cop30 and urged “greater ambition and deeper collaboration”.

William also stressed the “central” role indigenous people will play in nations achieving climate change goals when he met some of their leaders at a St James’s Palace discussion to hear their concerns.

The future King told the group from Brazil, invited to the event staged alongside London Climate Action Week, “you guys know how to do it best” and said he wanted to “shine a spotlight” on their work after a traditional necklace was placed around his neck and he was gifted chocolate.

He also convened environment ministers and others from across the globe – including Cop30 president, Brazil’s Andre Correa do Lago, and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband – alongside representatives from charitable foundations for the roundtable discussions.

Mr Miliband echoed the prince when he told the guests: “We must put indigenous people at the heart of the solutions to this crisis we face and if there is one declaration message from this event today, it is that.”

The Prince of Wales speaks to Marina Silva (right), Minister of Environment and Climate, Brazil, and Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Brazil. Picture: PA Media

William highlighted the climate change summit being hosted by Brazil in November, saying: “Looking ahead to Cop30 in Belem and beyond, we must act with greater ambition and deeper collaboration.

“This is a moment for courage. We are not starting from zero.”

Before the meeting started the prince, who is staging his Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro in November, was invited to attend Cop30 in Brazil by the country’s minister of environment and climate Marina Silva and replied: “I’ll be in the area Marina, let’s see what happens.”

The Prince of Wales, as Founder of The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife programme, receives a gift from Kleber Karipuna, Indigenous leader of the Karipuna people from Amapa. Picture: PA Media

William told the delegates how indigenous communities treat nature with “respect” rather than as a “resource to be extracted”, adding: “Their stewardship and protection are among the most effective forces for conservation.

“If we are serious about achieving climate and biodiversity goals, indigenous peoples and local communities must be central to the effort as partners, leaders, and co-creators of solutions.

“We’ve made bold commitments: to halt deforestation, restore ecosystems, and protect 30% of land, sea, and water by 2030.

“But these goals will remain out of reach unless we move from promises to action – grounded in respect, equity, and shared responsibility.”

He acknowledged Sonia Guajajara, Brazil’s minister for indigenous people, sat at the table and praised her “incredible work” and said she was appearing in the final episode of his Guardians series about rangers and nature’s wardens.

Ms Guajajara said: “Protecting the rights of indigenous peoples is more than a question of justice, it is a strategy, urgent in order to protect the whole planet.”