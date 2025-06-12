Prince William launches 20-year plan to 'save' Dartmoor

12 June 2025, 08:51

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero.
The Duchy of Cornwall, the private estate of the heir to the throne, owns 28 per cent of Dartmoor. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Prince of Wales has launched a 20-year restoration project, set to return seasonal grazing patterns and heavily wooded river valleys to Dartmoor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plan aims to combat habitat loss and the increasingly dry summers and milder winters.

Met Office projections suggest the Dartmoor will face increased heat stress for crops and livestock in the summer, while winter will see extreme levels of rainfall.

Climate scenarios, that predict 2C of warming, reveal the national park may even stop being suitable for blanket peatland, leading to carbon release and erosion.

The Duchy of Cornwall, the private estate of the heir to the throne, owns 28 per cent of Dartmoor.

Read More: Kate gets hands-on with 'eclectic' exhibits on solo visit to V&A's storehouse

Read More: 'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

Haytor rock in Dartmoor National park, Devon.
Haytor rock in Dartmoor National park, Devon. Picture: Getty

William has teamed up with the Central Dartmoor Landscape Recovery (CDLR) project on an ambitious plan to support wildlife and aid farmers by re-establishing traditional summer seasons for grazing cattle, sheep and ponies.

The prince's plans would enforce rest and recovery periods for the land so biodiversity can bloom.

In the foreword to the Landscape Vision for Dartmoor, William said that to “keep Dartmoor special we must respond to the twin challenges of global warming and the requirement to restore nature, while ensuring the communities on Dartmoor can thrive”.

He wrote: “Like the thousands of young people who set out on the Ten Tors Challenge each year, knowing your destination is essential before setting off on any journey.

"The Dartmoor Vision provides that destination. It shows us what might be possible and how that might be achieved.

"It is bold and ambitious and something that I hope, by working together, can be delivered for not just the current generation but for generations to come.”

White City, London, UK. 6th March 2025. Prince William, the Prince of Wales visits Mental Health Innovations (MHI), a charity
The prince's plans would enforce rest and recovery periods for the land so biodiversity can bloom. Picture: Alamy

Dartmoor features three of the largest moorland Sites of Special Scientific Interest in England, but none of the moors are in "favourable condition".

Rare birds, such as ring ouzels, golden plover and red grouse in are decline in these areas.

William's project covers 90,000 square miles of the park and involves nearly 40 farmers and landowners.

The 130-page plan included prioritising native species-rich grasslands, restoring peatlands, sheltering rivers with heavily wooded valleys, carrying out large-scale natural flood management, developing the rural skills pool and providing affordable housing for landscape managers and retiring workers, The Times reports.

Matthew Morris, rural director for the Duchy of Cornwall, said Dartmoor agreed “I think we are all agreed things need to change” despite Dartmoor being grazed for a millennia.

“Having hiked a lot of the moor last year myself, parts of it are generally quite barren,” he continued.

“We want the right type of grazing in the right time and right place, particularly bringing cattle back into the mix. There are a lot of sheep but cattle are more effective grazers and create mini habitats.”

The report authors revealed the decline in biodiversity on Dartmoor could be “linked with the loss of nutrient cycling delivered by seasonally large herds feeding on mineral-rich grass for a summer grazing cycle”.

“It is likely that the high moor was not grazed until as late as July or August,” the report continued.

“Changes in farming today may lead to the first break in generational wisdom ever seen. This would be a huge loss considering the time it takes to re-learn extinct ways.”

145,000 sheep, 33,000 cattle, 5,450 ponies and 12,330 other potential grazing units make up the currently held grazing rights on Dartmoor.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace

King reunites with old Royal Navy shipmates for trip down ‘memory sea-lane’

Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photography studio at the V&A East Storehouse

Kate gets hands-on with 'eclectic' exhibits on solo visit to V&A's storehouse

Robert Harris, author of Conclave, was formally made a CBE by Charles for services to literature in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace today (Tuesday).

King ‘told Conclave author he watched papal selection film’

Meghan ran along a sunny beach in the picture.

Meghan shares carefree beach picture after being accused of 'cringeworthy' hospital room video
King Charles waves to the crowds as he arrives in Lancaster for the traditional Ceremony of the Keys

'Keep drinking whisky': King Charles tells 101-year-old veteran during Lancaster Castle visit
The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland

Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, try local Gin.

William and Sophie sample gin during rare joint outing

King Charles III fires an artillery piece during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Salisbury, England

Charles has a blast! King shows ‘faultless’ firing technique on visit to home of Royal Artillery