Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

8 June 2025, 08:51

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.
William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Sir David Attenborough has told the Prince of Wales he hopes his new film Ocean will galvanise society into action “before we destroy this great treasure”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William also chatted with his natural history hero about their shared optimism for discoveries of new life in the seas, despite the threats they face.

Sir David has been described by the future King as the “inspiration” for his six-part wildlife rangers series, and has attended a private screening of Ocean that shows the seas at a crossroads due to over-fishing, pollution and habitat destruction.

The baton to help protect the world’s oceans appears to be passing from the veteran broadcaster to William and others, with the prince expected to call for action to save them when he gives a speech at an economic forum attended by world leaders on Sunday.

Read more: Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life

Prince William is launching a new wildlife series
Prince William is launching a new wildlife series. Picture: PA

Sir David said during their conversation: “If this film does anything, if it just shifts public awareness, it will be very, very important, and I can only hope that people who see it will recognise that something must be done before we destroy this great treasure.”

The broadcaster made William laugh, during their chat filmed at the Royal Festival Hall in early May, when he tried on one of his early diving helmets and told the story of it filling up with water due to a fault.

Asked by the prince for his assessment of the state of the world’s oceans, the broadcaster replied: “The awful thing is that it’s hidden from you and from me and from most people.

“The thing which I am appalled by, when I first saw the shots that were taken for this film, are what we have done to the deep ocean floor is just unspeakably awful.

Sir David Attenborough after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George
Sir David Attenborough after being appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George. Picture: Alamy

“I mean, if you could do anything remotely like it on land, everybody will be up in arms.”

The damage caused to the seabed by fishing boats using a common technique called bottom trawling – dragging a net that forces sea life into the trap – is shown in Ocean.

With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, the prince and the naturalist have supported each other in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges the planet faces.

William has attended screenings of Sir David’s nature documentaries privately while the broadcaster has been a champion of the prince’s environmental Earthshot Prize since its inception.

The future King asked the broadcaster, who recently turned 99, what gave him hope and was told the film took them into people’s living rooms and it could “expose something new” and, when quizzed if there was new life to discover in the oceans, was told “beyond question”.

Sir David agreed with William when he concluded by saying “it’s a really optimistic, excitement sort of moment for the next generation, to be able to be bigger explorers and find more data and more research down there”.

The film, narrated by Sir David, offers a message of hope that, if protected from the damage of intensive and destructive fishing, the oceans can recover, and it backs the call to protect 30% of the world’s marine areas by 2030, known as 30×30.

William is due to speak at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with world leaders like France’s President Emmanuel Macron also addressing the event.

The prince is expected to issue a rallying call to delegates: “Halfway through this decisive decade, I call on all of you to think big in your actions.

“Let us act together with urgency and optimism while we still have the chance.”

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland

Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, try local Gin.

William and Sophie sample gin during rare joint outing

King Charles III fires an artillery piece during his visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Salisbury, England

Charles has a blast! King shows ‘faultless’ firing technique on visit to home of Royal Artillery
Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.

Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London

King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan and her husband can seen dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video
The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, the Army Air Corps (AAC), during a visit to Wattisham Flying Station, Suffolk.

Prince of Wales jokes about family tensions on visit to Army Air Corps after Prince Harry calls for 'reconciliation'
The Prince of Wales handed out bacon and sausage rolls to soldiers on the base in Suffolk

Prince William makes housing pledge as he dishes out bacon rolls to soldiers' families

Queen Camilla, Patron of The Big Lunch, meets children from year two at the Mulberry Wood Wharf School

Queen ‘warms up’ six-year-old girl’s ‘cold hands’ during blustery outdoor event

The about-turn came hours after she was heard saying she had decided to “just pause” until completely ready.

Meghan's U-turn over jam: Duchess promises to begin reselling products and teases new stock