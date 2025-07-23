Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

23 July 2025, 14:38

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince William will travel to Basel this weekend to support the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Lionesses roared to victory on Tuesday, scoring an extra-time winner against underdogs Italy.

Today, Kensington Palace confirmed the Prince of Wales will attend the final in his role as patron of the Football Association.

Following Chloe Kelly’s late winner, William took to social media to praise the England team, writing: “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.”

Read more: Lionesses seal place in Women's Euro 2025 final with extra-time winner against Italy

Chloe Kelly scored England's winner.
Chloe Kelly scored England's winner. Picture: PA

England will face either Spain or Germany in Sunday’s final.

Chloe Kelly had “no doubt in her mind” about taking the pressure-cooker extra-time penalty that sent England into the final, according to defender Alex Greenwood.

The Lionesses were on the brink of elimination by Italy when 19-year-old substitute Michelle Agyemang forced extra time, drawing the sides level with an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Barbara Bonansea’s 33rd-minute opener.

Then, with another shootout minutes away, Beth Mead was brought down and Kelly stepped up to the spot, where she was initially denied by Laura Giuliani, but buried the rebound to complete England’s second successive stunning comeback.

Chloe Kelly of England celebrates with her teammates
Chloe Kelly of England celebrates with her teammates. Picture: Getty

“That takes a lot of courage to step up to take that,” Greenwood said.

“I asked her, she had no doubt in her mind, she was confident enough to take it.

The King and Queen sent the England team their “warmest congratulations” after their victory.

Charles said in a statement: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa Euro tournament.

“Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated.

“Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

“Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible.

“Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media “what a performance”, adding: “Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let’s bring it home.”

