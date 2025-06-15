Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos

15 June 2025, 09:58 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 10:07

Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day
Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day. Picture: Josh Shinner

By Ella Bennett

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wished their dad a Happy Father's Day with sweet photos shared online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The post on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media pages features two photos - captioned "before and after".

In the first image the three children are seen hugging their father, and in the next they are laughing and piling on top of him.

The post reads: "Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L."

Kensington Palace said the photographs were taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

The King and Queen have also wished fathers around the world a happy Father’s Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the official account said.

Read more: Crowds cheer royals at Trooping the Colour as King pays tribute to Air India victims

Read more: Royals honour India plane crash victims with black armbands at King's birthday Trooping the Colour

The post shared a photograph of the late Prince Philip playing with a young Charles and the Princess Royal on a swing.

A picture of Camilla and her father Major Bruce Shand was also shared, showing the pair posing for a photograph on Camilla and Charles’s wedding day on April 9 2005.

The family were seen publicly over the weekend as they attended the King's official birthday Trooping the Colour parade.

Young royals delighted monarchy fans by making an appearance, with George, Charlotte and Louis riding in a carriage with their mother The Princess of Wales.

George, Charlotte and Louis joined other members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Edinburgh in the former office of the Duke of Wellington, to watch the spectacle in honour of their grandfather.

Kate took her place next to the King and Queen on the dais, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards – a symbolic position and one she was unable to take up last year because she was receiving cancer treatment, and instead watched the ceremony with her children.

Thousands lined the royal procession route from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade where Trooping was staged.

