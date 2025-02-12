Prince William’s former flying instructor dies ‘after years of inhaling fumes’

12 February 2025, 07:49

Prince William’s ex-flying instructor has passed away
Prince William’s ex-flying instructor has passed away. Picture: Alamy, Tribute to Zachary Stubbings

By Henry Moore

Prince William’s flying instructor from his days in the military has died after years of exposure to helicopter fumes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings died aged 47 after a decade of battling blood and bone marrow cancer known as multiple myeloma.

Helicopter ace and father of three Stubbings was first diagnosed with cancer in 2013 after a thirteen-year career in RAF Search and Rescue.

Mr Stubbings trained Prince William when he was stationed at RAF Valley in Anglesey from 2010 to 2013.

Former Navy Commander Richard Sutton confirmed the helicopter pilot's death, paying tribute to him as a "lively and bubbly guy" and describing his passing as "yet another blow" for his wife Anna-Louise.

Read more:

Prince William flies a Griffin helicopter with 60 squadron Defence helicopter flying school at RAF Shawbury
Prince William flies a Griffin helicopter with 60 squadron Defence helicopter flying school at RAF Shawbury. Picture: Getty

Mr Stubbings previously opened up about inhaling black exhaust fumes from the many helicopters he flew.

He told the MailOnline: "If you're by the cargo door, the exhaust comes right through.

"Even worse, if you're working on the winch, which I was, you're putting your head right out into it.

"We had to clean everything. It didn't feel right. There was no protection, nothing. We all complained about it."

He would often get "a face full" of the toxic fumes, he added.

Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings spent recent years highlighting the fumes helicopter pilots inhaled.
Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings spent recent years highlighting the fumes helicopter pilots inhaled. Picture: Tribute to Zachary Stubbings

An MoD spokesman said: “Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Zack Stubbins at this difficult time.

“We take the health of our personnel extremely seriously and regularly review our processes to ensure that we’re doing what we can to keep our people safe.

“We are in the process of testing the exhaust emissions of in-service helicopters, to ensure that we are meeting our duty of care for personnel.

"It is essential that we can assure our people of their safety at work.”

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Action for Children, during a visit to a mother and baby unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow

Kate met with wolf-whistles and cries for 'more funding' as she visits women's prison

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Action for Children, during a visit to a mother and baby unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow, Cheshire, to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development

Princess Kate goes behind bars to meet mothers who give birth in prison as part of her early years crusade
Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project
Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

v

School named after Prince Andrew set to rebrand to something less 'controversial'

The Princess Royal during a visit to Southmead Hospital in Bristol to thank the team of doctors, nurses and health professionals who treated her following her accident in June 2024.

Princess Anne returns to the intensive care unit where she had treatment for head injuries

Meghan Markle shared the video on her Instagram.

Meghan shares heartfelt video after singer Billie Eilish sends donation to victim of the LA wildfires
Chris Hoy and Amy Dowden send messages of support on World Cancer Day

King Charles shares emotional video featuring Amy Dowden and Chris Hoy to mark World Cancer Day