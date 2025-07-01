‘Prince William is changing view of homelessness the way Diana did for Aids’, says Gordon Brown

Heir to the throne William appeared on a discussion panel with Mr Brown and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett to mark the second anniversary of his homelessness initiative Homewards. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Prince of Wales is changing people’s view of homelessness the way his mother did for Aids and landmines, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heir to the throne William appeared on a discussion panel with Mr Brown and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett to mark the second anniversary of his homelessness initiative Homewards.

After the event in Sheffield, Mr Brown said the prince had been “very influenced by his mother about this (issue)”.

He said William’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, “encouraged him to take an interest in why people were on the streets, and why people were homeless, and why people needed a better chance”.

He told reporters: “I think he’s changing people’s view of homelessness and what can be done about it.

“Remember, his mother changed people’s views on Aids, his mother changed people’s views on landmines, and I think he’s changing people’s view that you’ve got to think of a homeless person as an individual who has potential – who if given the proper chance, can actually make something of their lives, and not as someone to be discounted as a down-and-out.”

Read more: Prince William's estate to allow some charities to use buildings rent-free after backlash over multi-million pound deals

Read more: William cuts ties with donor who offered access to him at polo cup for £20,000

The Prince of Wales meets pupils during a visit to Meadowhead Secondary School in Sheffield, as part of his visit to the city to mark the two-year anniversary of the Homewards Programme. Picture: Alamy

Mr Brown went on to say: “I think his focus on the causes of homelessness and then on how to prevent it, and then on building the partnerships, that’s really the way forward.

“He has got this huge convening power… so I think we’re going to see something quite big here.

“The whole country should feel proud of what he’s doing.”

The former Prime Minister said the current Government has “inherited what I would call a generation of austerity’s children” adding, “That’s children who’ve been brought up in the last 15 years and who haven’t had the chances that they deserve, and that’s why the education police but also the Child Poverty Review that is still to report, is going to do something about that.

“I do think we’re seeing a change but, as the Government itself says, people need to feel that change.”

The five-year campaign is a major long-term focus for William, who has told of how visiting shelters with his late mother when he was a child left a deep and lasting impression and inspired his work.

During the on-stage discussion in Sheffield on Tuesday, William said part of Homewards’s aim was to “change the narrative around what homelessness is” and the fact that “homelessness is always about housing, but it’s not just about housing”.

The prince said the initiative also looked at employment opportunities for people who “have found themselves, for many reasons, not through their own making, outside of society”.

William said part of Homewards’s aim was to “change the narrative around what homelessness is”. Picture: Alamy

William told audience members: “You are literally excluded from society unless somebody comes along with a good-natured heart and goes ‘I’ll give you a chance’.

“If we wait for that to happen, it’s going to take a very long time to fix the problem.

“There are a lot of good-natured people in this world, but it’s hard for them to all make those connections.”

William has said Homewards is now in “delivery mode,” with more than 100 initiatives in place across six locations around the UK, and some 300 homes – a mixture of empty accommodation, private rentals and new builds – forecast to be delivered through its Innovative Housing Projects.

The first residents moved into flats in Aberdeen in March after Homewards brought together a local housing association, high street retailers and others to provide and furnish the property, and the first tenants in Sheffield are moving in this week.

Two years in, the project has also launched a new early intervention initiative in schools to identify young people most at risk of homelessness.

The prince will hear how the Upstream scheme is working when he travels to Meadowhead Secondary School in Sheffield on Tuesday.