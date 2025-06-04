Prince William makes housing pledge as he dishes out bacon rolls to soldiers' families

4 June 2025, 16:12

The Prince of Wales handed out bacon and sausage rolls to soldiers on the base in Suffolk
The Prince of Wales handed out bacon and sausage rolls to soldiers on the base in Suffolk. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prince of Wales has pledged to raise the accommodation concerns of soldiers as he handed out bacon and sausage rolls to their families.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William showed his interest in the welfare of the men and women from the Army Air Corps (AAC) in his role as their Colonel-in-Chief and said the issue would be landing on a desk.

He lightened the mood when he joked, after asking one soldier if he spent enough time with his family "some of them might not want to see you that much - it's a mixed bag".

The Prince of Wales has pledged to raise the accommodation concerns of soldiers as he handed out bacon and sausage rolls to their families.
The Prince of Wales has pledged to raise the accommodation concerns of soldiers as he handed out bacon and sausage rolls to their families. Picture: alamy

Read More: Prince William promises to be a 'force for good' as supporting farmers is a 'branch of philanthropy'

Read More: 'A hell of a piece of kit': Prince William hails Navy warship for 'screaming UK power' as it is named by Kate

Wearing camouflage military uniform and the AAC's iconic blue beret, William arrived at Wattisham flying station in Suffolk in a Wildcat Helicopter, a reconnaissance aircraft in the AAC's fleet.

The prince is a former RAF helicopter search-and-rescue pilot who later spent two years flying air ambulances and he flew himself back home after the visit to the AAC's headquarters to meet military personnel and their families.

During a break in a physical exercise outdoor session, he told a group of servicemen "I'm going to have a chat about accommodation, make sure they look at that", and went on to say "if they listen to me, that's another matter", and said the issue would be landing on a desk.

When he asked another group about accommodation and only received smiles in response, the prince said: "I'll take that away, a lot of smiles going on, that's all you need to say."

William later served bacon rolls and sausage baps in the Archer's Breakfast, a weekly social event held by 664 Squadron for its personnel and their families, and said the food was "very good-smelling, making my mouth water".

A long line of servicemen and their families quickly formed and the prince quipped "nothing worse then the smell of bacon in the room and you cannot eat it".

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Queen Camilla, Patron of The Big Lunch, meets children from year two at the Mulberry Wood Wharf School

Queen ‘warms up’ six-year-old girl’s ‘cold hands’ during blustery outdoor event

The about-turn came hours after she was heard saying she had decided to “just pause” until completely ready.

Meghan's U-turn over jam: Duchess promises to begin reselling products and teases new stock
Queen Camilla speaking to Peter James during her visit to the set of ITV’s adaptation of The Roy Grace series, created by Peter James, in Shoreham, West Sussex.

Queen Camilla to star in crime thriller about killer in Buckingham Palace

Meghan posted two adorable pictures of Lilibet

Meghan shares adorable birthday tribute to Princess Lilibet

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan to speak as guest of honour at LA museum’s Night of Wonder

The Duchess of Sussex has decided to "just pause" restocking her As Ever brand

Meghan stops selling her As Ever jam... for now - as she wants to avoid 'annoying' customers
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, speaks during South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas.

Meghan branded 'too precious and serious' by Brooke Shields after speech on gender equality
Jacinda Arden met the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018.

Jacinda Ardern reveals late Queen Elizabeth's stoic parenting advice

BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIANA-STATUE

Prince Harry sought advice on whether he should change family name to Spencer from Princess Diana's brother
King Charles III.

King Charles offered Rolls-Royce and other luxury gifts by Bahrain