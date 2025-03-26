Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers

(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prince of Wales is to appear on an episode of Clarkson's Farm, and revealed that Prince George will be among the fans tuning in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William was joined by stars of the hit series, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland on a visit to meet young farmers in Somerset on Wednesday.

A camera crew from the Amazon Prime show followed William on his trip to Folly Farm, nestled in a 250-acre nature reserve in Pensford, Chew Valley, where he was raising awareness of mental health care for farmers.

William told Cooper as they met outside in the spring sunshine: "You've got George watching now. I said to him 'What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?'"

"He said 'Tell Kaleb to mind his language".

(Left to right) The Prince of Wales shared a cheeky warning from Prince George during his meeting. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support

Read More: Police tell locals to stay away from Jeremy Clarkson’s pub due to large gathering of pony and traps

Cooper joked about how much he swears when appearing on Clarkson's Farm, filmed on former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

Ireland said afterwards, of hearing that Prince George watched the programme: "It's great because it's meant to bring everyone together, isn't it - on the family sofa."

Cooper joked: "I did get told off for swearing too much... I tried to stop, but at the same time, it's awesome. That's what I like about the whole show... I've had so many people thank me, going 'you brought the family together'. It's a great feeling."

Cooper greeted William with the quip "great hair", with the prince laughing and remarking "Is that your clean shirt?" and joking about his shoes: "Are they the cleanest ones you've got?"

Also there was the BBC's new Countryfile presenter Vick Hope who was recording a special mental health-focused episode for the show featuring the prince.

William congratulated her on her "brilliant" new role with the programme, with radio star Hope saying how it was nice "to spend time in nature".

The prince's visit coincided with the announcement of his new position as patron of We Are Farming Minds, a Duchy of Cornwall-supported charity, set up to help farmers experiencing isolation and mental health issues.

William was joined by its founders, Duchy tenants Sam and Emily Stables, who started the organisation from their Hertfordshire farm in 2020 after Sam tried to take his own life following his struggles with his mental health.

The couple met William and the Princess of Wales in 2023 after taking them on a tour of their Kings Pitt Farm in Aconbury to discuss the charity.