Kate and William join children visiting ancient forest on 14th wedding anniversary Scottish getaway

Kate holds flowers during a visit to Ardura Community Forest. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The Prince and Princess of Wales have joined children and their parents in an ancient woodland to celebrate rural environments.

William and Kate -known as Lord and Lady of the Isles in the region - came dressed for a trip to Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull and were welcomed by the youngsters taking part in activities.

They were part of Ardura Acorns, an early-years outdoor learning play group that takes the children on nature trails, den building and animal tracking.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with Moray Finch (R), General Manager of the Mull and Iona Community Trust during a visit to Ardura Community Forest. Picture: Getty

Sally MacColl's four-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae regularly attends the sessions, and was part of the group that met the royals.

She said: "It's so nice for her to be outdoors and she's learning about what we have on our doorstep.

"She's not just in the classroom reading about the world's nature, she's learning about mother nature - what safe, what's not."

“Part of the Atlantic rainforest and one of Scotland’s most precious habitats, the forest is now under community ownership and work is underway to protect and restore the forest and its rare and vulnerable wildlife,” said Kensington Palace.

Kate reacts during a visit to Ardura Community Forest. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the Island of Mull for their 14th wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty

“Today, islanders and visitors share a passion and strong connection with the forest, which serves as a place for those to find solace and reflection, as well as a place for children and families to learn and play together, connecting with each other to reduce loneliness and boost wellbeing.”

The couple will then travel to the small town of Pennyghael, where they will see a community hall which is receiving funding from the Royal Foundation for a refurbishment.

The forest rangers are also receiving a donation to help continue protecting the natural environment.

In their final engagement of the trip, the Prince and Princess will travel to Fionnphort, a ferry terminal, where they will meet staff and locals before getting on the ferry to the small island of Iona.