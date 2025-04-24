Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

24 April 2025, 17:39

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people
Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prince of Wales was hugged and mobbed when he visited a "fantastic" youth centre which he pledged to support.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William was stopped in his tracks by a female fan who bounded over and asked for a hug as he walked towards the centre, and when he left the prince was surrounded by selfie-seeking well-wishers.

The future King visited Mentivity, a youth club in Walworth, south London, that aims to go beyond teaching life skills and help children acquire the emotional and social tools needed for a digital world.

The Prince of Wales poses for a picture with a royal fan
The Prince of Wales poses for a picture with a royal fan. Picture: Alamy
The Prince of Wales poses for pictures following a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London
The Prince of Wales poses for pictures following a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Prince William to attend Pope's funeral on behalf of King Charles as world leaders to gather in Vatican City

Read More: Smile! Adorable Prince Louis photo shared on his seventh birthday by Kate and William

He played computer games with youngsters - losing at football but winning a car race - and said that he was surprised the King's recent Apple play list did not feature more classical music.

When the prince arrived, Oluwaseyi Soyebo-Idowu, 50, waved at William to stop after she spotted him posing for a selfie with another member of the public and asked a passer-by to take a snap of them with her camera phone.

Elevating William to the status of monarch, she said afterwards: "I'm very excited, I've never seen a King - it was very nice to meet him. He was so humble, bringing himself down to ordinary level."

The Prince of Wales plays a computer game during the visit
The Prince of Wales plays a computer game during the visit. Picture: Alamy

Later, William sat down for a discussion with Mentivity founders Sayce Holmes-Lewis and Leon Wright and some of their partners and told them: "You've got a really dynamic team who get the local community and understand the challenges and that is really exciting."

He added: "What can we do to take Mentivity and make it bigger, without diluting what you do - so I'm already thinking about that."

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games, Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan call for stronger social media protection for children

Meghan at the 2025 TIME100 Summit

Meghan says she has made ‘mistakes’ amid backlash over Netflix lifestyle show and brand As Ever
Louis can be seen running around in nature, pulling silly faces and laughing as he runs towards the camera.

Beaming Prince Louis seen behind-the-scenes in precious video shared on seventh birthday

One of eight new commemorative street signs in place to recognise the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II on Bruton Place, London.

New commemorative street signs to mark birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled in London

x

Smile! Adorable Prince Louis photo shared on his seventh birthday by Kate and William

The photograph was released to celebrate Princess Isabella's 18th birthday by the Danish royal family.

Gen-Z Danish princess releases official portrait holding her phone

Richard Foster’s Their Royal Highnesses on North Seymour Island, 2009 is among the 70 works going on display in the State Rooms.

Paintings commissioned by King to capture decades of overseas royal tours to be exhibited at Buckingham Palace
The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster

Prince William to attend Pope's funeral on behalf of King Charles as world leaders to gather in Vatican City
Meghan has described the name American Riviera Orchard as a 'word salad'

Meghan labels her old brand name American Riviera Orchard a ‘word salad’

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland celebrating rural communities.

William and Kate to spend 14th wedding anniversary visiting remote Scottish island