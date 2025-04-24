Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit
24 April 2025, 17:39
The Prince of Wales was hugged and mobbed when he visited a "fantastic" youth centre which he pledged to support.
William was stopped in his tracks by a female fan who bounded over and asked for a hug as he walked towards the centre, and when he left the prince was surrounded by selfie-seeking well-wishers.
The future King visited Mentivity, a youth club in Walworth, south London, that aims to go beyond teaching life skills and help children acquire the emotional and social tools needed for a digital world.
He played computer games with youngsters - losing at football but winning a car race - and said that he was surprised the King's recent Apple play list did not feature more classical music.
When the prince arrived, Oluwaseyi Soyebo-Idowu, 50, waved at William to stop after she spotted him posing for a selfie with another member of the public and asked a passer-by to take a snap of them with her camera phone.
Elevating William to the status of monarch, she said afterwards: "I'm very excited, I've never seen a King - it was very nice to meet him. He was so humble, bringing himself down to ordinary level."
Later, William sat down for a discussion with Mentivity founders Sayce Holmes-Lewis and Leon Wright and some of their partners and told them: "You've got a really dynamic team who get the local community and understand the challenges and that is really exciting."
He added: "What can we do to take Mentivity and make it bigger, without diluting what you do - so I'm already thinking about that."