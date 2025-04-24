Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prince of Wales was hugged and mobbed when he visited a "fantastic" youth centre which he pledged to support.

William was stopped in his tracks by a female fan who bounded over and asked for a hug as he walked towards the centre, and when he left the prince was surrounded by selfie-seeking well-wishers.

The future King visited Mentivity, a youth club in Walworth, south London, that aims to go beyond teaching life skills and help children acquire the emotional and social tools needed for a digital world.

The Prince of Wales poses for a picture with a royal fan. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales poses for pictures following a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London. Picture: Alamy

He played computer games with youngsters - losing at football but winning a car race - and said that he was surprised the King's recent Apple play list did not feature more classical music.

When the prince arrived, Oluwaseyi Soyebo-Idowu, 50, waved at William to stop after she spotted him posing for a selfie with another member of the public and asked a passer-by to take a snap of them with her camera phone.

Elevating William to the status of monarch, she said afterwards: "I'm very excited, I've never seen a King - it was very nice to meet him. He was so humble, bringing himself down to ordinary level."

The Prince of Wales plays a computer game during the visit. Picture: Alamy

Later, William sat down for a discussion with Mentivity founders Sayce Holmes-Lewis and Leon Wright and some of their partners and told them: "You've got a really dynamic team who get the local community and understand the challenges and that is really exciting."

He added: "What can we do to take Mentivity and make it bigger, without diluting what you do - so I'm already thinking about that."