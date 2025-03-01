Prince William speaks Welsh for St David's Day as he tests out language skills after taking conversation classes

1 March 2025, 12:44

William praises Wales in Welsh to mark St David’s Day

By Kit Heren

Prince William has congratulated the people of Wales on St David's Day in Welsh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William pre-recorded a social media video to mark March 1, the day Wales's patron saint is honoured, and "to celebrate Wales - its history, its culture, and its incredible people".

His words in Welsh follow a visit to Wales with wife Kate on Wednesday, when the couple toured Pontypridd and cooked Welsh cakes for a market stall holder.

While he is not having formal lessons, William has been learning some conversational Welsh but it is not known who is teaching him the language, or if he is attending classes at an institution.

The future king said in his message: "Hello. Today, on St David's Day, we come together to celebrate Wales - its history, its culture, and its incredible people.

Read more: William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

Read more: Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Pontypridd Wales 26th February 2025. The Prince William and Princes of Wales Kate Middleton greet crowds and taking selfies in Pontypridd on the visit ahead of St David's Day
Pontypridd Wales 26th February 2025. The Prince William and Princes of Wales Kate Middleton greet crowds and taking selfies in Pontypridd on the visit ahead of St David's Day. Picture: Alamy

"From its breathtaking landscapes to its language, Wales continues to inspire.

"Today, we will celebrate everything that is magical about Wales.

"To the people of Wales and everybody around the world, Happy St David's Day."

The prince has been known to greet people with a few words of Welsh when in the country but has not spoken full sentences in public before.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, which aims to create a safe and welcoming place where the local community can come together and enjoy the benefits of nature, in Pontypridd, Wales.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, which aims to create a safe and welcoming place where the local community can come together and enjoy the benefits of nature, in Pontypridd, Wales. Picture: Alamy

The King had formal lessons in the Welsh language, studying from April to June 1969 at Aberystwyth University ahead of his investiture as the Prince of Wales in July that year at Caernarfon Castle.

Charles's tutor was the Welsh nationalist Tedi Millward but despite their apparent differences the two men became firm friends.

William has not had an investiture since his father announced he had created his eldest son and heir as Prince of Wales during his first televised address as monarch, the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Despite the Prince never attacking Trump in public, his wife Meghan has branded him a "misogynist" and "divisive."

Prince Harry takes veiled swipe at Trump hours after King Charles issues surprise state visit invite
Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show

Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry
The Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent.

Queen adopts rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken following death of her beloved dog
Diana would have tried to solve the rift between William and Harry, her former lover has said

Princess Diana's ex-lover says she would have tried to heal William and Harry's rift

Britain's King Charles pulls a pint alongside Tower Brewery owner John Mills, during a visit to the Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent

King Charles pulls himself a pint during visit to family-owned brewery

Jason Knauf

Royal aide who accused Meghan of bullying stands by his claim as he speaks out for the first time
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

William and Kate will join King in VE Day anniversary events

Meghan shares her new mood-board

Meghan surprises fans with 'mood-board' as she shares rare snapshot into California life