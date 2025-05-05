Prince William tells of Prince George’s 'keen interest' in war veterans at Buckingham Palace tea party

By Shannon Cook

The King And The Queen Host Veteran Tea Party To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day. Picture: Getty

The Prince of Wales told of his son’s interest in learning about the Second World War, as veterans attended a Buckingham Palace tea party.

A 98-year-old former prisoner of war, a 99-year-old who served with the Desert Rats and took part in the D-Day landings, and a 100-year-old woman who worked in the Special Operations Executive (SOE), known as Churchill’s Secret Army, were among 30 veteran guests of honour, according to the Royal British Legion (RBL) which helped organise the event.

The King told one veteran: “It’s so special to get you here on this sort of occasion. It’s the least we could do for you.”

Prince George, 11, joined William and his mother the Princess of Wales, along with the King and Queen and other members of the royal family, to meet the veterans on Monday.

The Prince of Wales told 101-year-old Alfred Littlefield, from Portchester, near Portsmouth, that George is “interested” in learning about those who served in the war, the veteran’s granddaughter said.

Samantha Davidson, 58, from Denmead in Hampshire, told the PA news agency: “The prince said George is very interested in finding out about the veterans.

“George even asked my grandfather how old he was during his service.”

She said Mr Littlefield was very happy that George had taken an interest in the past.

Royal Engineers veteran Mr Littlefield said: “I’m very proud.”

William smiled as he shook hands with veterans and said it was “very important” for George and the “next generation” to hear the stories from those who fought in the war.

He told Douglas Hyde, who joined the Merchant Navy aged 18 in 1944, that his son was “very keen” to ask the former serviceman some questions.

Meanwhile, Kate asked for a copy of a book written by a Second World War evacuee, the author said.

Margaret Wood was evacuated from Chingford in east London at the start of the war to the Midlands, where she remained until May 23 1945.

She said the princess had asked for the book during their conversation at the Palace tea party.

Ms Wood said: “I have written a book about my time as an evacuee and it was published. She asked for a copy.

“My mother also wrote about it and it was her reaction to sending her children away.”

Ms Wood said of Kate: “She is just an ordinary lady, just a mum.”

As she chatted with veterans, Kate joked of her son: “He’s going to have to practise his shooting like you.”

Norman Trickett, 101, said he performed a magic trick to the Queen while talking to her.

The trick involved tying string on Camilla’s finger before whipping it off.

She laughed as the trick was performed.

Mr Trickett said: “I was dared to show the magic trick to the Queen, so I did it.

“She loved it, so I’m glad, I’m chuffed to be here, very proud.”

Joy Trew, who signed up to join the war effort aged 17 and served in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, said Charles tucked her blanket into her wheelchair during Monday’s military parade in London to prevent her from getting chilly.

“He bent down and tucked me in,” she said.

Of the procession, Ms Trew, who grew up in Bristol but now lives in Wells in Somerset, said: “I said to him (the King) a lot of the women look formidable and he said ‘yes’.”

The 98-year-old said she discussed parenting with Charles and told him she had tried to be a strict mother to her children.

Robert Piper, 99, from Southwater in West Sussex, said of the King: “He is a very interesting person and he seems very understanding.

“We spoke for a while about my service and the memories I have of the war.”

Mr Piper said he has “lots of memories” of the war, which come back to him at night.

He added: “The men I served with gave it their all for this country, it’s right they’re still remembered and I hope the young generations keep remembering them.

“Today has been superb but very overwhelming.”

Henry Ducker, 104, from Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, said Camilla spoke with him about her father.

He said: “It was an honour to talk with her, she was quite funny, very humorous.

“We had quite a laugh, she is a lovely woman.”

Camilla’s father, Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Lancers during the Second World War and was awarded the Military Cross in 1940 during the retreat to Dunkirk, and again in 1942 for his efforts in North Africa.

Veterans enjoyed sandwiches, scotch eggs and scones at the tea party.

Also on the menu were potted shrimps with brown bread and butter, egg and bacon quiche, vegetable pasties and sausage rolls, along with lemon and carrot cake, chocolate cake, treacle tarts and strawberries and cream.

They dined on large tables in the Marble Hall which was decorated in bunting made from fabrics recycled from the royal estate.

The veterans had a prime spot on the Buckingham Palace garden steps as a flypast went over.

Many looked up and smiled and applauded, while Army veteran Joe Mines, 100, waved as the planes went over.

Among them was Ruth Barnwell, 100, who joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service aged 17 when her brother’s friend was killed on HMS Hood, which was sunk by the German battleship Bismarck during the Battle of the Denmark Strait on May 24 1941.

Regarding the commemoration, she told PA: “It was great. Really great. Today has been wonderful.”

Politicians including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch were also there.

They were joined by actor Timothy Spall and were serenaded by a brass band as they waited for the aircraft.

RBL director general Mark Atkinson said the charity was “proud” to take a place “at the heart of these national celebrations and commemorations as this really will be one of our last opportunities as a nation to pay tribute to those veterans still with us today”.

British and Commonwealth armed forces veterans from the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force, plus Wrens, SOE members, D-Day veterans and Desert Rats were among those attending the tea party.