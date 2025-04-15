Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy royal outing with cousins as they attend Bahrain Grand Prix

15 April 2025, 11:00 | Updated: 15 April 2025, 11:34

The royals attended the Bahrain Grand Prix
The royals attended the Bahrain Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a royal outing over the weekend as they attended the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The princesses headed abroad with their husbands for the F1 event, which they watched from trackside.

Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared a sweet snap of her smiling on his Instagram.

Meanwhile Eugenie, 35, was pictured laughing as she walked arm-in-arm with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix. Picture: Getty

The group were spotted in the paddock during the race at the Bahrain International Circuit, with Fergie also making an appearance.

Beatrice and Eugenie were joined by their cousins, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, who also brought along her husband, Mike, for the royal family outing.

Read more: Kate says spending time in nature gives her 'sense of peace' in 'busy world' during remission from cancer

Read more: Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'

Princess Eugenie with her mother Sarah Ferguson
Princess Eugenie with her mother Sarah Ferguson. Picture: Alamy

It was one of Beatrice's first public outings since giving birth to her second daughter in January.

The 36-year-old previously gave a rare update about her second pregnancy, revealing that she cried "tears of relief" after her daughter Athena was born pre-term.

In a first-person essay for Vogue, she said: "What I learnt in this process has been humbling: understanding so much more about our remarkable human bodies, but also, more than anything, what we don’t know."

She said she went through many sleepless nights in the lead up to the birth, worrying about her daughter's well-being as well as things she had no control over.

Zara Tindall on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain
Zara Tindall on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain. Picture: Getty

Athena arrived healthy on January 22 - a few weeks before her due date.

"She was so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry and for life with our healthy baby to feel real," Beatrice said.

"Her feet were so small – almost the same size as the paws on one of my older daughter’s soft bunnies."

She revealed that she had become a patron for Borne - a UK charity on a mission to end premature birth - and was determined to "help others find answers" surrounding pre-term pregnancies.

