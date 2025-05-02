Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Royal Family shares sweet portrait of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate - as she celebrates her 10th birthday
2 May 2025, 12:03 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 12:05
The Princess of Wales has shared an adorable picture of Princess Charlotte to commemorate her 10th birthday.
The picture was posted on the @KensingtonRoyal social media account this morning today with the caption: 'Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!'
The picture shows Charlotte smiling into the camera while walking in the Lake District with her family. The photo was taken by the Princess of Wales on her iPhone.
Charlotte, who is third in the line of succession to the throne, was pictured wearing a mountain backpack with a camouflage-style coat and blue trousers.
Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte! ❤— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2025
Last week, Kate and William shared photos for Prince Louis’ birthday, taken by one of the family's preferred photographers, Josh Shinner.
According to Us Weekly, Charlotte has to do her chores - cleaning her room, setting the table for supper and walking the family cocker spaniel, Orla.
Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London on 2nd May 2015.
She was safely delivered by the Kate, the Princess of Wales, at 8:34am weighing 8lbs 3oz.
Charlotte is the third in line to the throne, after her older brother George and her father.
After the Perth Agreement, which changed the rule for male preference in royal succession, she did not move down the line of succession after her little brother, Louis, was born in 2018.
She is affectionately called "Lottie" by William and Kate.
In March 2016, the family visited the French Alps for their first holiday as a four - before Louis was born.
Charlotte's first public appearance was on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping of the Colour parade the following June.
Charlotte's accompanied her family on their official visit to Germany and Poland in July 2017.
In January 2018, the young princess started at Willocks Nursery School in South Kensington, London.
In the April, Charlotte met her younger brother Louis.
Later that year, in May, Charlotte was bridesmaid at her Uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor.
In 2022 Charlotte debuts in a royal carriage procession at the late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebration weekend.
She joined the Trooping the Colour carriage procession, then made her first official visit to Wales with William and Kate.
Charlotte then accompanied her parents, Charles and Camilla, and the late Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Just months later, Charlotte attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
In 2023, she was seen in white at the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III.
The Wales' children only appear in official royal visits or officially released photographs, as their parents try to shield them from publicity.
Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Us Weekly: “Her ease in the spotlight is striking.”
She added: “Her teachers treat her like any other student,”
“She’s reportedly bright and diligent, and she’s said to be multilingual with a particular interest in Spanish."
She’s often cartwheeling around the house,” Matta added.
The princess is "the boss of the family," said Matta.
“Charlotte rules the roost.”