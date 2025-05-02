Princess Charlotte at 10: A Decade in Pictures

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge turns 10 on May 2. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

By Lucy Harvey and Alice Padgett

Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, turns 10 today.

Turning 10 today, Princess Charlotte of Wales has a "sassy sense of humour" and "rules the roost" over her two brothers, according to Us Weekly.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly raised the royal children with as much normalcy as possible.

They have no live-in staff and Charlotte has to do her chores - cleaning her room, setting the table for supper and walking the family cocker spaniel, Orla.

Kensington Palace has released a new image on Princess Charlotte's Birthday every year, usually taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself. There will no doubt be a new image tomorrow. Picture: Kensington Palace

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London on 2nd May 2015.

She was safely delivered by the Kate, the Princess of Wales, at 8:34am weighing 8lbs 3oz.

Charlotte is the third in line to the throne, after her older brother George and her father.

After the Perth Agreement, which changed the rule for male preference in royal succession, she did not move down the line of succession after her little brother, Louis, was born in 2018.

She is affectionately called "Lottie" by William and Kate.

Prince William and Catherine, then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, depart the Lindo Wing with their new baby daughter at St Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess were able to leave the Lindo Wing with their gorgeous new Princess in the late afternoon on same day of her birth. Picture: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In March 2016, the family visited the French Alps for their first holiday as a four - before Louis was born.

Charlotte's first public appearance was on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping of the Colour parade the following June.

The family enjoyed a short private skiing break just ahead of the Princess's first birthday 2016. Picture: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at Princess Charlotte adoringly following the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the Queen's official 90th Birthday in June 2016. Picture: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attending Church on Christmas Day with her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2016. Picture: Danny Martindale/WireImage

Charlotte's accompanied her family on their official visit to Germany and Poland in July 2017.

In January 2018, the young princess started at Willocks Nursery School in South Kensington, London.

In the April, Charlotte met her younger brother Louis.

Later that year, in May, Charlotte was bridesmaid at her Uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor.

At just age 2, Princess Charlotte already had royal duties to fulfil, seen here at Berlin military airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany in 2017. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

in 2019, Charlotte started school, seen here being welcomed on her first day at Thomas's Battersea. Picture: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In 2018, Charlotte was a bridesmaid at her uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor. Picture: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte had much more fun than her brother Prince George watching a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour in 2019. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In 2022 Charlotte debuts in a royal carriage procession at the late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebration weekend.

She joined the Trooping the Colour carriage procession, then made her first official visit to Wales with William and Kate.

Charlotte then accompanied her parents, Charles and Camilla, and the late Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colour on together in June 2022. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Just months later, Charlotte attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2023, she was seen in white at the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III.

Just months later, Princess Charlotte attended the funeral of her Great Grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Image

Princess Charlotte was a vision in white at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in 2023. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Wales' children only appear in official royal visits or officially released photographs, as their parents try to shield them from publicity.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Us Weekly: “Her ease in the spotlight is striking.”

She added: “Her teachers treat her like any other student,”

Princess Charlotte with brothers Prince Louis and Prince George, and father Prince William, in an image release by Kensington Palace to celebrate Father's Day in 2023. Picture: Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace

Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough in 2023. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“She’s reportedly bright and diligent, and she’s said to be multilingual with a particular interest in Spanish."

She’s often cartwheeling around the house,” Matta added.

The rain didn't stop Princess Charlotte attending the Trooping the Colour in June last year. Picture: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte joined her mother to meet Emma Raducanu durng a visit to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2024. Picture: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The princess is "the boss of the family," said Matta.

“Charlotte rules the roost.”