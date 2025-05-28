Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place targeted in arson attack as farmhouse burnt to the ground

The childhood home and final resting place of Princess Diana has been targeted in an arson attack.

The family say they are "stunned" by the attack at Althorp House in the Northamptonshire countryside which has led to an unoccupied 18th Century farmhouse being "completely destroyed" by the fire. No one has been injured.

In a statement, the estate said there been longstanding problems with illegal access and vandalism at the house.

The remains of the former Princess of Wales are buried on a small island known as 'The Oval' in the grounds of the country estate which has belonged to the Spencer family for five centuries.

The 13,000 acre ancestral estate belongs to 9th Earl Spencer, Charles Spencer, the brother of late Lady Di.

In previous interviews, the Earl has spoke of how he visits her burial site almost every day.

Charles Spencer said in a social media post on Wednesday: "Stunned to learn that one of ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩’s farmhouses - fortunately, unoccupied at the time - was apparently burnt down by vandals last night.

"With thanks to ⁦@northantsfire for doing their very best.

"So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do."

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Diana – the mother of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex – was just 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997.

In a statement, Althorp House said: "There has been a fire at Dallington Grange Farmhouse.

"The house and farm buildings have been unoccupied for several years and the site is scheduled for redevelopment as part of the Dallington Grange development.

"The farmhouse was built in the late 18th century, and has been completely destroyed by the fire, but the surrounding outbuildings are undamaged.

"Our priority is to secure the site and make it safe.

"As far as we know, no one was injured and we are very grateful to Northampton Fire Brigade and the estate team for dealing with the fire so effectively.

"There have been longstanding problems with illegal access and vandalism at the house."

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service wwas called at around 1:30am this morning (May 28) to reports of a fire on Mill Lane in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN5 7PZ.

"Crews arrived to find a derelict two-story property fully on fire.

"At the height of the fire, four crews from across the Service wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

"One crew remained on the scene into this afternoon with a water bowser to continue dampening down any remaining hotspots, and then returned to their station shortly before 1pm.

"For your guidance, the fire was at a property located on the Althorp Estate, not at Althorp House itself."