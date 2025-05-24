Princess Kate has ‘always been there’ for me, brother James Middleton says

24 May 2025, 08:30

James Middleton, right, has said his sister Kate has always been there for him.
James Middleton, right, has said his sister Kate has always been there for him. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

James Middleton has credited his sister, the Princess of Wales, along with the rest of his family, for helping him through some of the darkest times of his life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 38-year-old entrepreneur has shared how Kate and their sister Pippa have “always been there” for him.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters, not just as siblings, but as friends,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“They’ve seen me at my best and at my lowest, and they’ve always been there when I’ve needed them.”

After struggling with his mental health in 2017, Mr Middleton said his sisters and mother Carole, helped him immensely.“

They’ve always been emotionally open, expressive, and in tune with the people around them, and I think being surrounded by that kind of emotional intelligence rubbed off on me, even if I didn’t fully realise it,” he said.

Read more: Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

Read more: 'A hell of a piece of kit': Prince William hails Navy warship for 'screaming UK power' as it is named by Kate

James Middleton at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in association with Hugo Boss,
James Middleton at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in association with Hugo Boss,. Picture: PA

“Looking back, I think it gave me permission, in a way, to feel things more deeply and to name those feelings when they came up.

“But having strong women around me who led with compassion and honesty definitely helped me learn that vulnerability wasn’t weakness, it was strength.”

The entrepreneur and mental health advocate has previously spoken about his “rebirth” from depression after undergoing therapy.

He has recently written the book Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, about his pet being his “reason for being” as well as helping to change his mindset and provide him with moments of reprieve.

The future queen is making a gradual return to public royal duties after completing her cancer treatment.

On May 20, Kate returned to royal garden parties for the first time in two years, surprising guests by joining her husband at Buckingham Palace.

In the aftermath of his sister’s cancer diagnosis, Mr Middleton showed his support with a touching Instagram tribute to his older sister.

Alongside a photo of the pair as children, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Princess Eugenie during her visit to the Garrison Chapel,

Eugenie tells of delight at becoming mentor to changemakers at King’s charity

Prince William is launching a new wildlife series

William hails 'inspiration' Attenborough ahead of new series celebrating wildlife rangers

William and Kate attending the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

'A hell of a piece of kit': Prince William hails Navy warship for 'screaming UK power' as it is named by Kate
Princess Kate attends the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow, a state-of-the-art Type 26 anti-submarine frigate, at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow

Kate wears nautical ensemble as she joins William in Glasgow at the official naming of new Royal Navy's warship
Prince of Wales laughs as he plays football during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland.

Prince William shows off football skills in partnership with Street Soccer Scotland

Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William

Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show
Britain's King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

King Charles shown rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, meets David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

David Beckham all smiles as he meets King Charles at Chelsea Flower Show