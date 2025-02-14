Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

William and Kate shared the sweet snap for Valentine's Day. Picture: Prince and Princess of Wales

By Henry Moore

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a romantic snap to mark Valentine’s Day.

Will and Kate shared the picture on social media, showing them beaming, sitting together on a rug in a wooded area.

Will kisses Kate on the cheek in the sweet picture, which was taken from the video released last September when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

It marks the first time the royal pair have released a photo for Valentine’s Day since their wedding in 2011.

Together for more than 20 years, William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

Announcing their engagement almost 15 years ago, William said: “Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things."

The princess called him a "loving boyfriend" who was "very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times".

Last month, the couple shared their favourite moments from 2024 through a heartwarming series of photos and video clips, as they wished their followers a happy new year.

2024 was a difficult year for the family, with Kate having undergone chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

She took a step back from royal duties at the start of the year to focus on her treatment but has returned to the public eye in recent weeks.