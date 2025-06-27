Kate returns to work: Princess meets Melinda French Gates a week after missing Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales (pictured at the annual Order of the Garter Service earlier this month) has returned to work after missing Royal Ascot. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales has returned to in-person duties a week after missing Royal Ascot by holding a meeting with Melinda French Gates.

Kate and husband William invited Ms Gates to Windsor Castle on Wednesday where the trio are understood to have discussed their philanthropic work.

Prince William at royal Ascot. In a surprise move Kate missed the meeting for the second successive year. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

Read More: King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

The royal couple have made it onto Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential philanthropists.

William and Kate were named in the Innovators category where they were hailed by the US publication for modernising royal philanthropy.

Their Royal Foundation supports a number of their projects, including Kate's early years work and William's fight against the illegal wildlife trade.

Ms Gates, also named as a leading philanthropist by the magazine, is the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and established Pivotal in 2015 to accelerate social progress through investments.

The meeting was featured in the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, which stated: "The Prince and Princess of Wales, Joint Patrons, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon received Ms Melinda French Gates (Founder, Pivotal) at Windsor Castle."

In a surprise move last Wednesday, Kate missed Royal Ascot for the second successive year as she seeks the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

Since announcing in January she is in remission, the princess has been gradually returning to public duties and her appearances had increased in recent weeks.

She was last seen in public on June 16 attending the annual Order of the Garter service with senior royals.