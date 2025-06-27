Kate returns to work: Princess meets Melinda French Gates a week after missing Royal Ascot

27 June 2025, 15:04 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 15:07

The Princess of Wales (pictured at the annual Order of the Garter Service earlier this month) has returned to work after missing Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales (pictured at the annual Order of the Garter Service earlier this month) has returned to work after missing Royal Ascot. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales has returned to in-person duties a week after missing Royal Ascot by holding a meeting with Melinda French Gates.

Kate and husband William invited Ms Gates to Windsor Castle on Wednesday where the trio are understood to have discussed their philanthropic work.

Prince William at royal Ascot. In a surprise move Kate missed the meeting for the second successive year
Prince William at royal Ascot. In a surprise move Kate missed the meeting for the second successive year. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

Read More: King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

The royal couple have made it onto Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential philanthropists.

William and Kate were named in the Innovators category where they were hailed by the US publication for modernising royal philanthropy.

Their Royal Foundation supports a number of their projects, including Kate's early years work and William's fight against the illegal wildlife trade.

Ms Gates, also named as a leading philanthropist by the magazine, is the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and established Pivotal in 2015 to accelerate social progress through investments.

The meeting was featured in the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, which stated: "The Prince and Princess of Wales, Joint Patrons, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon received Ms Melinda French Gates (Founder, Pivotal) at Windsor Castle."

In a surprise move last Wednesday, Kate missed Royal Ascot for the second successive year as she seeks the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

Since announcing in January she is in remission, the princess has been gradually returning to public duties and her appearances had increased in recent weeks.

She was last seen in public on June 16 attending the annual Order of the Garter service with senior royals.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

King Charles III speaks to Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace,

Kate Winslet becomes latest celeb to join King's star-studded charity

The Prince of Wales speaks at 'Investing for Impact' at the Guildhall

Prince William urges ‘courage’ ahead of world leaders meeting at Cop30

The image was posted to instagram to celebrate The Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday

Animal rights group brands William and Kate 'staggeringly out of touch' after welcoming new puppies
King Charles III (front centre) stands with Alice Ngitira (left) and Declan Donnelly (right), with other celebrities and winners of the King's Trust Awards 2025 during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London.

King Charles requests Sugababes CD at star-studded red carpet event

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 2019.

Trump’s state visit 'set for September' as King and US leader’s busy diaries blamed for delay
Britain's King Charles III greets young artists during a reception at St James's Palace

King and Queen meet artists to celebrate 25 years of Royal Drawing School

The Princess Royal has officially opened a new coastguard centre at the King's former school.

Princess Anne opens new coast guard centre at King’s former school, replacing watchtower which Charles used
An artists impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London

Gherkin architect Lord Foster wins bid to design national memorial to late Queen

King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

King Charles meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during UK visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait