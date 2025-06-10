Kate gets hands-on with 'eclectic' exhibits on solo visit to V&A's storehouse

Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photography studio at the V&A East Storehouse. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Princess of Wales marvelled at the "eclectic" collection of the V&A when she ordered and touched its exhibits like members of the public.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate visited the new V&A East Storehouse in London's Stratford to learn about its "order an object" system where paintings, furniture, books and sculptures can be requested and a room set aside for viewing with staff.

With a keen interest in the arts and a love of the natural world, she choose a number of items themed around nature, a large William Morris samples book, rolls of ornate textiles and a musical instrument for the private moment.

The Princess of Wales with the deputy director of the V&A Tim Reeve, the director of the V&A Tristram Hunt, chair of the V&A Baroness Shafik and the director of the V&A East, Gus Casely-Hayford, at the V&A East Storehouse in east London. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Princess Kate has ‘always been there’ for me, brother James Middleton says

Read More: Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

More than 500,000 creative works, from individual items to whole collections like the Glastonbury festival archive, are stored at the site, the majority of the V&A's collection.

Kate, patron of the V&A, told its deputy director and chief operating officer Tim Reeve "it's so eclectic" as they stood in a huge space housing objects around them adding: "It's all part of the process of displaying and curating."

The princess wore a smart trouser suit for the visit to the storehouse in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and wore stiletto heels despite the attraction's website advising on flat shoes as the "metal grid flooring is not suitable for stilettos or kitten heels".

Mr Reeve said later about Kate: "It's clear today she really loves the idea of what we're trying to do, show that back-of-house world and to be a member of the public seeing that behind-the-scenes experience is what this is about.

"She's obviously fortunate to see quite a bit of the back-of-house world, but I think she really understood today that she was sharing it with the public, everyone is seeing the same space, everyone has that privileged access to our collection."

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, right, is shown around the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London, by the director of the V&A, Tristram Hunt. Picture: Alamy

Commenting on the items Kate had asked to be shown, he added: "I did have a look at what was laid out, and some amazing things as always, an amazing musical instrument, there's lots of stuff that's related to nature.

"One of the things I saw that she'll be super interested in is this big William Morris fabric sample book, it's an enormous thing and you can sort of flick through."