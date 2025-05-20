Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Princess of Wales surprised crowds as she attended her first Buckingham Palace garden party since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, who has returned to the public eye in recent months following her diagnosis, joined Prince William and fellow royals Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also attended the garden party as Princess Kate met with the family of Liz Hatton, a teenager who passed away from cancer last year.

Kate met 17-year-old Liz at Windsor Castle last year, shortly after announcing her return to public duties

Princess of Wales talks to guests a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

Liz passed away in November from a desmoplastic small round cell tumour, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

After their meeting, William and Kate said it was an “honour” to spend time with the “brave and humble young woman”.

Around 8,000 guests, including Liz’s mother Vicky and younger brother Mateo, took to the palace lawn to enjoy the Spring sunshine.

Also in attendance was Holocaust survivor Steven Frank, who met the Princess in 2020.

Kate talks to Holocaust survivor Steven Frank at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

