Princess of Wales shares emotional message on using 'healing power of nature' during cancer battle in new film project

By Frankie Elliott

The Princess of Wales has revealed how she embraced "the healing power of nature" during her cancer treatment in a new series of self-produced videos.

In the first of a series of short films, released on Kensington Palace's social media channels, Catherine narrated a three-minute film titled "Spring".

Speaking over footage of her and Prince William in the Isle of Mull earlier this month, Kate urged society to "reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts".

The other three editions to the Mother Nature series - summer, autumn and winter - will be released across the course of the year.

Kate Middleton enjoys time in nature as she talks recovery

Speaking in the latest release, the future queen said: "The natural world's capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations.

"It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience.

"Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other."

In the video, Kate and Will are seen with their backs to the camera and arms around each other.

The footage is likely to have been filmed on their wedding anniversary celebrated on Mull, which saw a similar still photo released to mark the occasion.

Much of the film shows flowers, plants and trees from across the country and the changing of the seasons from winter to spring is featured.

Kate adds in her narration: "Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change.

"Just as nature revives and renews so too can we. Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts.

"It is often from the smallest of seeds that the greatest change can happen, and in this ever-growing complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all."

Released at the start of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week, the princess says the "connection between humanity and nature" is even more important as people deal with an "increasingly complex and digital world."

The natural world has played an important role in Kate's cancer journey, with the royal said to have walked and swam outdoors during and after her treatment for the disease.

The princess has also spoken about the importance of children spending time in nature and in 2019 she co-created a wilderness "Back to Nature" garden for the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate ends the film the words: "Spring is here, so let's make the most of it together."