Princess of Wales shares heartwarming portraits drawn by kids George, Charlotte and Louis during half-term break

The Princess of Wales has shares portraits drawn by her three children during the half-term break. Picture: Kensington Palace/PA

By Jacob Paul

The Princess of Wales has released portraits drawn by her three children during the half-term break in efforts to encourage families to get creative together.

The post is part of the Princess of Wales’ work for her "Shaping Us" initiative to raise awareness around social and emotional skills.

The caption reads: "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and - most importantly - having lots of fun together!"

Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, all drew pictures of each other, with Kate also thought to have chipped in.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed which drawing was done by whom, but three of the sketches drawings appear to be of the Princess of Wales.

One sketch is bright with shades of green, purple, yellow and blue.

Another was drawn with a red and orange felt-tip pen.

A third portrait appears to show Kate sitting cross-legged in an armchair and was sketched with a fineliner.

A fourth image appears to depict six-year-old Louis with his eyes closed, which may have been drawn by Kate.

Royal fans have heaped praise on the youngsters’ for their creative talents,One delighted fan wrote: "Wow! Prince George is so talented."

The Princess who has stepped back into public life after recovering from breast cancer, studied History of Art at university and has long-time love for the arts and photography.

Her Shaping Us project, published through the Princess’ Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, offers a framework for teaching 30 skills during a child’s development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

Upon the launch, Kate said: “Modern society is complex. At times, it can feel like the world is filled with mistrust and misunderstanding, leaving many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times.

“The impact of this, poor mental health, addiction and abuse, can be devastating, for individuals and for society.“If we are to address this properly, if we are to find real, lasting solutions to these deep-rooted challenges and create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance. We must invest in humankind.”