'Punches thrown' between Harry and Andrew in royal bust-up, new book claims

By Chay Quinn

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

The book, titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that the two princes had an argument in which "punches were thrown", according to Daily Mail.

The row was apparently sparked by “something Andrew said behind Harry’s back”, according to the bombshell book.

In extracts which have been serialised Daily Mail, author Andrew Lownie said the relationship between Prince Andrew and his nephews, William and Harry, is "problematic".

The latest release also claims that Harry got "the better" of Andrew and left his uncle with a bloodied nose before they were pulled apart.

The Duke of York fell from grace after his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview about his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In another revelation, Prince Andrew is alleged to have said that the marriage between Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, would “not last more than a month”.

He is claimed to have told his nephew of acting “bonkers” and not doing “any due diligence into her past”.

Lownie's source claimed Harry has told his brother the Prince of Wales that "he hated Andrew" and there “have been tensions between the two men for years”.

Another claim made in Lownie's book is that Prince William has been working to try and remove his uncle Andrew from his Royal Lodge at Windsor.

The author wrote: “William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge, the home he occupies in Windsor Great Park. He thinks Andrew is abusing the property and his privilege there.”

It has been rumoured that the Duke of York is facing the threat of eviction from the 30-room property after King Charles severed his allowance, estimated to be worth £1m annually, last year.