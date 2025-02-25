Queen adopts rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken following death of her beloved dog

25 February 2025, 14:30

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent.
Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent.

The Queen has adopted a rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken following the death of her beloved dog Beth.

Camilla revealed the addition to her canine family when she met a fellow dog lover in Canterbury at an event celebrating the life of the city's famous literary heroine Aphra Behn.

The 17th century author was a celebrity in her day well known for her plays, novels and poems, and the Queen unveiled a statute of the writer outside the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge, a library, museum and gallery.

Queen Camilla unveils a life-size bronze statue of Canterbury-born writer Aphra Behn, who is considered to be the first professional female writer in the English language and one of the most popular playwrights of the 17th century
Queen Camilla unveils a life-size bronze statue of Canterbury-born writer Aphra Behn, who is considered to be the first professional female writer in the English language and one of the most popular playwrights of the 17th century. Picture: Alamy

Camilla toured the building meeting various local groups, and when she saw Fergie, a golden retriever guide dog whose partially sighted owner Susan Mason was taking part in a "sensing culture" class, she could not help giving the canine's belly a rub.

She told Ms Mason, 66, from Herne Bay, Kent: "I've just got a new puppy who's eight weeks old."

When asked what breed it was, Camilla replied: "You may well ask. A bit of everything. It's a rescue dog."

She added: "It's called Moley - looks just like a mole."

Buckingham Palace posted the news of the death of the Queen's dog on social media last November alongside a montage of images of the royal pet, with the message describing the joy the animal brought to Camilla.

The post read: "A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea_Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

Beth, a Jack Russell terrier, was adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, just like her other rescue dog Bluebell.

It is understood the new puppy Moley is also from Battersea, the famous animal rescue centre in south London Camilla supports as patron, and could well be small in stature like a Jack Russell, known for their big personalities.

