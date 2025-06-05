Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

5 June 2025, 15:05

Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.
Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Queen visited what she called "the most beautiful racecourse" and opened a new stand that has been named in her honour.

The Queen was at the privately-owned Hexham Racecourse - Northumberland's only track - to open the Queen Camilla Stand.

She was shown around the venue, 600ft above the town, which boasts views across the county and an undulating jump track which sits in a natural amphitheatre.

Camilla, under a photograph of the late Queen's horse No Trumps, which won a race at the course in 2019, said she hoped to come back with a runner one day.

She wore a pale-blue Bruce Oldfield outfit and a horseshoe broach marked Minoru, which was a horse owned by Edward VII.

The Queen used a clear umbrella at times as showers passed over.

After officially opening the stand, she said: "How thrilled I am to be here in Hexham.

She was at the privately-owned Hexham Racecourse – Northumberland’s only track – to open the Queen Camilla Stand.
She was at the privately-owned Hexham Racecourse – Northumberland’s only track – to open the Queen Camilla Stand. Picture: Getty

"I haven't been here, I am ashamed to say, before but it really is the most beautiful racecourse.

"It has the most wonderful views.

"Unfortunately, I didn't bring the weather with me, I can imagine what it is like on a sunny day because it looks pretty good on a day like this.

"Next time, I hope to come back with a runner. Hopefully it emulates No Trumps."

The Queen spoke to racing industry figures including trainer Charlie Brooks, who said afterwards: "She is very engaged in racing issues and, without putting words in her mouth, is understanding of the challenges - she knows her stuff."

Robert Whitelock, racecourse manager, showed the Queen around the site and said afterwards: "It is wonderful that she came up here and I think she is delighted about the stand being named in her honour."

Queen Camilla (right) greets Dame Julia Cleverdon, chair of the National Lottery Community Fund, during the Big Lunch at Eden Dock yesterday in London, England.
Queen Camilla (right) greets Dame Julia Cleverdon, chair of the National Lottery Community Fund, during the Big Lunch at Eden Dock yesterday in London, England. Picture: Getty

Racing has been held in Hexham since 1670 and National Hunt Racing started at the current site in 1890.

The Queen, like her late mother-in-law before her, is a long-standing supporter of horse racing and has loved horses since she was a girl.

She once told ITV Racing: "I could probably ride before I could walk."

A follower of jump racing from her teenage years, Camilla recognised the odds were against being a winning racehorse owner.

Speaking to the channel in 2021, she said: "I think people go into racing who don't know a lot about it and think 'Oh, we will buy a horse and it will win a race', but it's terribly difficult to win any race anywhere.

"The odds are actually stacked against winning, aren't they?"

