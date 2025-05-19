Meet Moley: Camilla shows off adorable new puppy for first time since she adopted it from rescue charity

19 May 2025

Queen Camilla has shared a sweet picture of her newly adopted dog Moley
Queen Camilla has shared a sweet picture of her newly adopted dog Moley. Picture: social media

Queen Camilla has shared a fresh gorgeous picture with her new pet dog Moley for the first time since adopting her from a rescue centre.

The Queen, 77, is a lifelong dog lover, who is especially fond of Jack Russell Terriers. She previously adopted two from Battersea Dog's Home - Beth in 2011 and Bluebell 2012 - likenesses of whom were included on the skirts of her spectacular coronation gown.

Moley, now around 20 weeks old, has been seen for the first time after Camilla shared a cute snap of her alongside the dog ahead of a visit by the royal to the Dog Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

In the picture, Camilla, wearing a summery dress, can be seen holding Moley in her arms as she sits in a garden.

Moley, who is now around 20 weeks old, was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home
Moley, who is now around 20 weeks old, was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Picture: Buckingham Palace

The post on the Royal Family's Instagram page read: "Meet mischievous Moley, The Queen’s new much-loved canine companion who was recently adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where Her Majesty is Patron".

Buckingham Palace also shared a second adorable picture of Moley standing tall on a wooden chair, with her ears perked up.

In February, The Queen jokingly revealed that she picked Moley's name because she looked like a mole .

Moley was born on Boxing Day to a Jack Russell mum and unknown dad at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Camilla has served as a patron for the animal rescue charity since 2016, succeeding the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, the Queen will attend RHS Chelsea Flower Show and visit a special Dog Garden.

In the Instagram post which shared Moley for the first time, the family explained: "The garden, designed with dogs in mind, features grass areas for dogs to enjoy and a large tree providing shade".

