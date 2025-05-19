Meet Moley: Camilla shows off adorable new puppy for first time since she adopted it from rescue charity

Queen Camilla has shared a sweet picture of her newly adopted dog Moley. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

Queen Camilla has shared a fresh gorgeous picture with her new pet dog Moley for the first time since adopting her from a rescue centre.

The Queen, 77, is a lifelong dog lover, who is especially fond of Jack Russell Terriers. She previously adopted two from Battersea Dog's Home - Beth in 2011 and Bluebell 2012 - likenesses of whom were included on the skirts of her spectacular coronation gown.

Moley, now around 20 weeks old, has been seen for the first time after Camilla shared a cute snap of her alongside the dog ahead of a visit by the royal to the Dog Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

In the picture, Camilla, wearing a summery dress, can be seen holding Moley in her arms as she sits in a garden.

Moley, who is now around 20 weeks old, was adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. Picture: Buckingham Palace

The post on the Royal Family's Instagram page read: "Meet mischievous Moley, The Queen’s new much-loved canine companion who was recently adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where Her Majesty is Patron".

Buckingham Palace also shared a second adorable picture of Moley standing tall on a wooden chair, with her ears perked up.

In February, The Queen jokingly revealed that she picked Moley's name because she looked like a mole .

Moley was born on Boxing Day to a Jack Russell mum and unknown dad at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Camilla has served as a patron for the animal rescue charity since 2016, succeeding the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, the Queen will attend RHS Chelsea Flower Show and visit a special Dog Garden.

In the Instagram post which shared Moley for the first time, the family explained: "The garden, designed with dogs in mind, features grass areas for dogs to enjoy and a large tree providing shade".