Queen Camilla to star in crime thriller about killer in Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla speaking to Peter James during her visit to the set of ITV’s adaptation of The Roy Grace series, created by Peter James, in Shoreham, West Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Queen is to star in a new crime novel alongside her favourite fictional detective.

Peter James's latest Detective Superintendent Roy Grace thriller centres on a race to stop a killer at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla is depicted travelling aboard the Royal Train when disaster strikes and it derails, and a trusted aide is shot by a sniper, leading Grace to head to the Palace to investigate, the Daily Mail revealed.

The Queen is understood to have been aware of the book.

Queen Camilla meets actor John Simm and cast members during her visit to the set of ITV’s adaptation of The Roy Grace series. Picture: Alamy

James - one of Camilla's favourite authors - is said to have carried out extensive research about the famous royal residence.

In the publicity for the novel, publisher Pan Macmillan describes James as the "Creator of Her Majesty Queen Camilla's favourite fictional detective".

It says of the plot: "A tragic accident or a planned attack?... Despite all the evidence, Roy Grace is not convinced the Queen was the intended target... Failure at this level is not an option. But time is running out before a killer in the Palace will strike again."

The also King features in The Hawk Is Dead: A Killer In The Palace, which is due out in October.

The Queen, a voracious reader and passionate supporter of a number of literary charities, previously recommended James's blockbusters as part her Reading Room book club.

In 2021, she visited the set of Grace - ITV's television adaptation of James's books which stars John Simm as the troubled but methodical detective - and joked about asking for a cameo role.

She told James: "I love your books. I've read them all, cover to cover."