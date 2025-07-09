Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

9 July 2025

Queen Camilla in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

The Queen and Peter Phillips sat among a host of famous faces from the world of acting, politics and sport on day 10 of Wimbledon.

Phillips was joined in the Royal Box at the championships by his partner Harriet Sperling, and did not sit with Camilla, who was accompanied by her sister Annabel Elliot.

Also watching Novak Djokovic play Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-final were British actors Hugh Grant, Joe Alwyn and US actors Cooper Koch and Matt Bomer.

Former prime minister Sir John Major and Victoria’s Secret model Mia Armstrong were also in attendance, with the latter sitting next to Koch and with Alwyn on his other side.

Britain's Queen Camilla and actor Hugh Grant sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day ten at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Britain's Queen Camilla and actor Hugh Grant sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day ten at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Alamy

Sportsmen including retired hockey player Mark Precious, former rugby player Jonathan Davies and cricketer Kumar Sangakkara watched seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic in action on Centre Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s proceedings at Wimbledon attracted acting royalty including Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Mark Rylance, Jodie Foster, Richard E Grant and Sienna Miller.

Other well known faces to have attended this year’s championships so far include the Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker – who were all seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl have also been spotted enjoying the tennis.

