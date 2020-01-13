Queen 'entirely supportive' of Harry and Meghan following crisis talks

Her Majesty announces her support for Harry and Meghan. Picture: PA

The Queen has said she is "entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan" following Royal Family crisis talks at Sandringham.

The 93-year-old released a statement following the talks on Monday, saying it had been a "very constructive" session on "complex matters" and confirmed there would be "a period of transition".

It added: "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"This evening's statement follows a day in which Princes Harry and William were forced to refute claims that bullying had tarnished their relationship.

The Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge issued a joint statement ahead of Monday's historic meeting.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

