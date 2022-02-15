Breaking News

Pictured: Queen carries out first engagements since Covid scare

The Queen has carried out some virtual engagements following a Covid scare. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has carried out her first official engagements since she faced a Covid scare.

The 95-year-old monarch held two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

It came after Prince Charles tested positive for Covid just two days after being in direct contact with the Queen, with Camilla testing positive four days later too.

She was pictured greeting the Estonian ambassador - Viljar Lubi - who spoke to the monarch via video-link from Buckingham Palace.

She also met the ambassador of Spain, José Pascual Marco Martínez, and his wife, Géraldine Dufort.

It was the first time the Queen has been photographed, albeit on a screen, since she reached her historic Platinum Jubilee milestone, and endorsed her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen when Charles becomes king.

The monarch, seated in her Oak Room sitting room, has spent most of the pandemic at Windsor, where she was cared for in lockdown in HMS Bubble, the nickname given to her reduced household of dedicated staff.

The Queen on screen during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Estonia. Picture: Alamy

Following the meeting, Buckingham Palace tweeted: "Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

"His Excellency Mr. Viljar Lubi, Ambassador from Estonia.

"His Excellency Mr. José Pascual Marco Martínez, Ambassador from Spain."

Buckingham Palace has continued to refuse to confirm whether the Queen had tested positive or negative for Covid, citing medical privacy, and saying last week only that she was not displaying any symptoms.

The monarch will have taken daily lateral flow tests over the past seven days, in keeping with current guidelines, and will have been closely monitored by her royal physicians.

The 95-year-old spent time with Charles last Tuesday when the prince was carrying out an investiture on her behalf at her Windsor Castle home.