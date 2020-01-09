Queen orders 'workable solution' be found with Harry and Meghan 'within days'

The Queen has ordered a solution be found to the Sussexes quitting royal life 'within days'. Picture: PA

The Queen has directed all four royal households to find “workable solutions” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within “days not weeks”, a Buckingham Palace source said.

In a fresh statement on the ongoing unrest within the Royal family, the Monarch, Princes Charles and Prince William have banded together to find a way to deal with the crisis.

It read: "The Queen, the Prince Of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace governments and the Sussex household to find workable solutions.”

Meghan and Harry took the world - and the Royal family - by surprise when they issued their statement on Instagram last night.

It has since been claimed that Harry defied the Queen's direct orders to stay quiet on the matter until he had spoken at length with his father.

More to follow...