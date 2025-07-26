Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Queen Camilla presented the trophy to the winner of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Camilla was at the Berkshire racecourse on Saturday afternoon for one of the highlights of the British flat racing calendar.

Dressed in white, she was seen laughing with racing manager John Warren and Sir Francis Brooke, the King’s representative at Ascot.

French-trained Calandagan, ridden by Mickael Barzalona, won the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, beating Kalpana.

The Queen presented the trophy after the race.

Camilla’s visit to Ascot comes just weeks after she joined the King at Royal Ascot, where the couple were seen watching the action from the royal box.

Jockey Mickael Barzalona holds up the cup after winning The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Class 1 Group 1. Picture: Alamy

During the five-day meeting, the King shared a warm exchange with Sarah, Duchess of York, in the parade ring, while his horse Purple Rainbow was beaten in the Sandringham Stakes.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.