Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

26 July 2025, 20:43

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot
Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Queen Camilla presented the trophy to the winner of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Camilla was at the Berkshire racecourse on Saturday afternoon for one of the highlights of the British flat racing calendar.

Dressed in white, she was seen laughing with racing manager John Warren and Sir Francis Brooke, the King’s representative at Ascot.

French-trained Calandagan, ridden by Mickael Barzalona, won the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, beating Kalpana.

The Queen presented the trophy after the race.

Camilla’s visit to Ascot comes just weeks after she joined the King at Royal Ascot, where the couple were seen watching the action from the royal box.

Read More: Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Read More: Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Jockey Mickael Barzalona holds up the cup after winning The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Class 1 Group 1
Jockey Mickael Barzalona holds up the cup after winning The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Class 1 Group 1. Picture: Alamy

During the five-day meeting, the King shared a warm exchange with Sarah, Duchess of York, in the parade ring, while his horse Purple Rainbow was beaten in the Sandringham Stakes.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, and was tragically found dead by her mum and sister at the age of 20.

William and Harry's cousin Rosie Roche 'found dead with firearm nearby’ - as family pays tribute to ‘darling daughter’
The Prince has been pictured smiling sweetly in the new photo

William and Kate release previously unseen photos and video of Prince George as he celebrates 12th birthday
Harry and Will have been at odds since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family

Cousin of Prince William and Harry 'found dead near firearm' at family home aged 20

Elizabeth II wearing an Evening Gown, Norman Hartnell, 1956, one of the items on display at the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition at the The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace

Largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion to go on show

Gardeners are leaving their jobs at the King’s Highgrove Gardens amid issues including low pay, according to a report

Highgrove gardeners quit due to feeling 'overwhelmed and underpaid' by Charles

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen on April 23, 2025 in New York City.

Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ to move back to UK despite hopes of reunion with King

Thomas T Docherty, who designed the coin, said it reflected the princess's "strength of character" and "understated elegance".

First ever Royal Mint coin celebrating Anne goes on sale for Princess Royal’s 75th birthday