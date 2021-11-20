Queen reaches 74th wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

20 November 2021

The Queen and Prince Philip wed on November 20 1947
The Queen and Prince Philip wed on November 20 1947. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen has reached her first wedding anniversary without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The poignant milestone would have seen the royal couple celebrate 74 years of marriage - the longest of any British sovereign.

But Philip died seven months ago at the age of 99.

Princess Elizabeth married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey on November 20 1947.

He was at the queen's side from then on, supporting her over the decades as she devoted herself to her role as head of state.

After his death on April 9, the Queen said she and her family were in a "period of great sadness" but that she was comforted by the tributes being paid to him.

"We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life," she said.

His funeral was held at the height of coronavirus restrictions, with the numbers strictly limited and the final farewell taking place entirely within the walls of Windsor Castle.

The Queen was sat alone - socially distanced from her family - as she mourned.

The Duke's funeral was socially-distanced
The Duke's funeral was socially-distanced. Picture: Alamy

It is a month since the Queen was admitted to hospital overnight for preliminary investigations and ordered by her doctors to rest.

The 95-year-old, who also sprained her back and pulled out of attending the Remembrance Sunday service as a result, has only been carrying out light duties since, including a face-to-face audience this week with the outgoing military chief General Sir Nick Carter.

