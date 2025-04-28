Revealed: Prince William and Kate's 'incredibly generous' donation to school in memory of Southport victims

The Prince and Princess of Wales previously visited Southport Community Centre. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Kate's "incredibly generous" donation to a school in Southport has been revealed in memory of the stabbing victims.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple visited Southport last October to meet with the victims' families - it was Kate's first public engagement since completing chemotherapy.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were killed while at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

Killer Axel Rudakubana was sentenced to 52 years in jail for their deaths - as well as the attempted murder of eight other children.

Alice's parents have since been fundraising for a new playground at Churchtown Primary School, which was attended by Alice and Bebe.

The new expanded area is intended to honour the girls' memories.

Read more: Meghan shares rare glimpse of her 'little loves' Archie and Lilibet picking flowers

Read more: William pays respects to Pope Francis on behalf of King as he gathers with world leaders in Vatican City

From left: Elsie Dot Stancombe; Alice da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King. Picture: Handout

It has now been revealed that William and Kate donated to the fund.

Jinnie Payne, headteacher at Churchtown Primary School, shared a message on social media saying: "On behalf of Churchtown Primary School, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to their Royal Highnesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for their incredibly generous donation to our Churchtown Playground fund.

"Their kindness and thoughtfulness mean so much to our whole community as we come together to honour the memories of Alice and Bebe, two much-loved members of our school family.

"As Alice’s dad Sergio, and I prepare to run the London Marathon today in their memory, we are deeply touched and encouraged by William’s and Kate’s support."

During their visit last year, the royals also spent time with dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, who was seriously injured during the attack.

They hailed emergency responders who attended on the day as "true heroes".

Speaking following the visit, William and Kate said: "Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy.

"You will remain in our thoughts and prayers."