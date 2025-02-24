Royal aide who accused Meghan of bullying stands by his claim as he speaks out for the first time

Jason Knauf. Picture: 60 Minutes/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former member of staff for the royal family who accused Meghan Markle of bullying staff "out of the royal household" has stood by his claim, while also appearing to make a cryptic dig at the Sussexes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jason Knauf, who worked in communications for Harry and Meghan while they were still working royals, stood by his 2018 complaint that the Duchess of Sussex's behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

At the time, Mr Knauf emailed his concerns to William's then private secretary, in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff.

The duchess's legal team strenuously denied the allegation.

Speaking for the first time in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Mr Knauf said he "wouldn't change anything" about what happened.

Read more: Meghan surprises fans with 'mood-board' as she shares rare snapshot into California life

Read more: Meghan Markle could face 'legal action' from Spanish town as her new luxury brand logo faces resemblance to coat of arms

He also said that there was a need to "take your own medicine sometimes", which some have interpreted as a veiled aside against Harry and Meghan.

Discussing William's relationship with Harry, Mr Knauf said: "It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but he's chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same.

"But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them."

Jason Knauf, previously Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Foundation, and Senior Advisor to The Prince and Princess of Wales, is made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle in 2023. Picture: Alamy

As well as working for Meghan and Harry, Mr Knauf later served as chief executive of William and Kate's Royal Foundation, stepping down in 2021.

He told the programme that the Prince of Wales said he was at his "lowest" after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Mr Knauf said: "Within a couple of weeks, if you're Prince William, you find out that both your wife and your father have cancer. I couldn't believe it."

Describing a phone call with William about Kate's diagnosis, which was made public in March last year, Mr Knauf said: "It was awful, absolutely awful. It's the lowest I've ever seen him.

"But the problem was that all this crazy conspiracy theory stuff kicked off in the background, online. 'Was she really ill?'.

"But they didn't want to say yet that she had cancer because they hadn't told the children and they were still working through how to tell the children."

Mr Knauf said what he used to talk about the "most" in the past with William was "how he and the princess were going to prepare their children for life in the public eye".

He added: "His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times, and he knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones and all of that stuff."

Meghan and Harry. Picture: Alamy

Mr Knauf was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in the 2023 New Year Honours List.

Before joining the royal household the American-born former corporate affairs executive worked for a range of institutions, from the office of the New Zealand prime minister to HM Treasury and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mr Knauf led a review of the Royal Foundation's role and structure from March 2019, before becoming its chief executive in September of that year.

He oversaw the launch of the Foundation's Earthshot Prize - William's £50 million environmental prize, now an independent charity, which recognises solutions, ideas and technologies that "repair the planet".