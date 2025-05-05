Royals watch Red Arrows flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony as Britain honours VE Day heroes

The King and Queen were joined by other members of the royal family on the balcony. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

The King and Queen were joined by other senior royals on the royal balcony to watch the VE day military procession celebrating 80 years since Allied victory in the Second World War.

There was applause from the crowds as the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, took their seats to watch the military procession arrive at Buckingham Palace.

They have joined other royals and Second World War veterans on the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace to observe military units processing down The Mall from Whitehall.

A military procession of more than 1,000 people is making its way to Buckingham Palace today, as the Royal family - including Kate and William and their children - watches on from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Before the procession arrived, cadets and scouts watching on cheered and waved to the royals from nearby.

The King stood and saluted as the start of the procession reached the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were last seen together in public when they attended the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham Estate.

Prince Louis briefly struggled to gain the attention of his father Prince William, tugging his uniform and tapping his shoulder.

The RAF Red Arrows did a flypast before the Windsors’ arrival, and the royals are expected to host veterans for tea after the parade.

Actor Timothy Spall began the celebrations by reading extracts of then-PM Winston Churchill’s 1945 VE Day victory speech.

The King's naval No.1 dress uniform reflected the outfit worn by his grandfather George VI on VE Day - May 8 1945 - who with the Queen Mother made eight balcony appearances to satisfy boisterous crowds at the palace gates.

Planes roared overhead during the aerial display and William chatted to son George, while Louis was seen moving his head from side to side apparently trying to get a better sight of the planes.

Louis, who recently celebrated his seventh birthday, seems to revel in these public moments and pulled a face of awe as the RAF aircraft flew overhead.

At one point the Waleses, except Charlotte, leaned to the left as the planes, featuring workhorses like a C-17 Globemaster alongside Typhoon FGR4 fighters, flew down The Mall, with the Red Arrows providing the finale.