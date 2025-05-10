Royal family hijacked VE Day anniversary, republican protest organiser claims

10 May 2025, 14:52

The anti-monarchy group Republic stage a rally in Trafalgar Square, London. The head of a republican movement has claimed the royal family 'hijacked' VE Day anniversary celebrations as protesters campaigned in central London.
The anti-monarchy group Republic stage a rally in Trafalgar Square, London. The head of a republican movement has claimed the royal family 'hijacked' VE Day anniversary celebrations as protesters campaigned in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The head of a republican movement has claimed the royal family “hijacked” VE Day anniversary celebrations as protesters campaigned in central London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several hundred people gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday for the demonstration, organised by anti-monarchy group Republic, to mark two years since the King’s coronation.

Large yellow banners were hung in front of the National Gallery that read “Abolish the monarchy” and “Change country for good”, while protesters also held yellow flags that said “Down with the crown”.

The demonstration included a 15ft dinosaur called Chuck the Rex that represents the monarchy as “a tamed fossil that belongs in a museum”, organisers said.

Separate republican protests were also due to take place in Edinburgh and Cardiff on Saturday.

It comes after Charles and the royal family attended a busy week of public engagements marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, including a military procession and flypast over Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Read more: Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus during rush hour sparking urgent manhunt

Read more: Head of Royal Navy suspended over ‘secret affair with subordinate’ as father-of-three faces misconduct investigation

The anti-monarchy group Republic stage a rally in Trafalgar Square, London. The head of a republican movement has claimed the royal family 'hijacked' VE Day anniversary celebrations as protesters campaigned in central London.
The anti-monarchy group Republic stage a rally in Trafalgar Square, London. The head of a republican movement has claimed the royal family 'hijacked' VE Day anniversary celebrations as protesters campaigned in central London. Picture: Alamy

Graham Smith, Republic’s chief executive, told the crowd at the protest that the monarchy was “a corrupt, disreputable and grubby institution” and called for “a parliamentary republic where citizenship really means something (and) where we are genuinely equal”.

He said the movement’s goal was to abolish the monarchy “in the next few decades”.

Asked about the royal family’s role in the commemorative VE Day events, Mr Smith told the PA news agency: “The royals certainly hijacked those celebrations.

“They are not a celebration of the royals but if you watched some of the coverage, it was.

“The war was a collective effort and we should be reflecting on the people that made those sacrifices at the time and went through it, not gawping at princes on balconies and worrying about who they’re having tea with.”

Mr Smith and other Republic members were arrested for taking part in a pre-agreed protest on the King’s coronation on May 6 2023, and were later told no further action would be taken.

The group held up banners and chanted “not my King, not my King” when Charles and other royal family members joined a service at Westminster Abbey celebrating Commonwealth Day in March.

Mr Smith said Republic would continue to protest at every major royal event, including at the Trooping the Colour next month.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker, who was MP for Lewes from 1997 to 2015, told the crowd: “You don’t have to be a republican to find unacceptable the huge handouts, the unique tax exemptions and all the tricks and ways that they used to inflate further their bulging bank accounts at our public expense.

“It’s time for all of us, republicans and supporters of the monarchy, to say enough is enough and call time on this greedy family.”

The Royal Family

King Charles

Prince William

Prince Harry

Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Latest Royal Family News

See more Latest Royal Family News

(left to right) The Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied by 20-year-old Gold Award achiever, Poppy Bough, and broadcaster and former professional footballer, Alex Scott, during the gold award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh's award

Duke of Edinburgh to represent the King at Pope Leo XIV inauguration

King Charles III looks on at a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England.

King approves new Royal seal featuring him sitting on a throne, marking final stage in formal transition into Charles’ reign
The Princess Royal meeting members of the public during a visit to St Pierre Du Bois, to attend commemorations in Guernsey and Sark marking the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation

Princess Royal in Guernsey for events marking 80th anniversary of liberation

One of the memorials that the public can comment on is this one of the Queen riding a horse

How you can share your thoughts on the Queen's memorial

Catherine's rose which aims to name aims to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

A rose for a Princess! Stunning new flower named after Kate honouring her 'work highlighting nature'
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Read in full: The King’s message on the 80th anniversary of VE Day

King Charles III speaks during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade in central London. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

King Charles calls for country to 'rededicate' itself to 'the cause of freedom' in historic VE Day speech
Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has been blamed for the Ms Patrick's burns

Diabetic woman threatens to sue Meghan over alleged bath salt burn

(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

Royals lead nation's tributes to wartime heroes at VE Day service in Westminster Abbey

Victor Ray who is to perform for King Charles III at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.

Singer to perform for King at VE Day concert held near his former busking spot