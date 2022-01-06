Royal Mint unveils commemorative 50p coin head of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A new 50p coin has been unveiled by the Royal Mint ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Royal Mint

By Megan Hinton

The Royal Mint has unveiled a new 50p coin commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The coin, designed by artist John Bergdahl, depicts Her Majesty on horseback and is the first collectable UK 50p to celebrate the royal landmark event.

Inscribed around the image of the Queen is the motto of the Order of the Garter "Honi soit qui mal y pense" meaning "shame on him who thinks evil of it".

Marking 70 years on the throne, the coin depicting the Queen on horseback will be struck on the 'heads' side of a new 50p and a traditional £5 crown.

The design, which has been "personally approved" by the Queen is reminiscent of the equestrian designs for the 1953 Coronation and 2002 Jubilee crown pieces, the Royal Mint has said .

The 50-pence piece shows Her Majesty on horseback as she marks 70 years on the throne. Picture: Royal Mint

Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin Clare Maclennan at the Royal Mint said: "The Platinum Jubilee is an historic occasion and one that is particularly special for The Royal Mint, as the original maker of British Coins for 1,100 years.

"In celebration of this landmark event, the official Platinum Jubilee collection, including the new 50p and traditional £5 crown, features a unique commemorative design on both sides of the coin.

"Designed by esteemed artists and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations."

Royal Mint Museum Historian Chris Barker added: "The Queen's legacy on coins stretches the length of her momentous reign, with The Royal Mint striking five definitive portraits of Her Majesty on official UK coin and celebrating previous Jubilees.

"The 1977 Silver Jubilee crown was the first major UK commemorative coin produced at The Royal Mint's Llantrisant home, after the minting in London ceased in 1975.

"Roughly thirty-seven million coins were produced at that time, and thousands were gifted to children across the UK as a memento of the occasion.

"Today's launch marks another significant milestone, and The Royal Mint plays a proud part in the nationwide celebrations."