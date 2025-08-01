King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling
Peter Phillips has announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling. Picture: PA MEDIA

By Flaminia Luck

The King's nephew Peter Phillips has announced his engagement to girlfriend Harriet Sperling.

Peter and his partner were pictured in photographs released to mark the occasion with Ms Sperling showing off her engagement ring.

The King, Queen and senior royals have been told the news but a date has yet to be officially set for the wedding.

A statement released on the couple's behalf said: "Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

"Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.

"Their Majesties the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been informed of the announcement. No date has been officially set for the wedding."

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025. Picture: Getty

Speculation about the relationship first began more than a year ago when they were spotted together at social events.

More recently Peter and Harriet, an NHS nurse, were guests of Charles and Camilla on the first day of Royal Ascot in June.

The couple were invited to take part in the traditional carriage procession the royal family make onto the famous Berkshire racecourse to signal the start of the day.

Mr Phillips has two daughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips, from his first marriage to Autumn Phillips.

They couple married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2008 and divorced more than 11 years later.

