Royal women out in force at Ascot for Ladies Day...but Kate stays away

Members of the royal family attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King was joined by glamorous members of the Royal Family as they stepped out for Ladies Day at Royal Ascot.

Taking part in the traditional royal procession, Charles, 76, sat next to Queen Camilla, 77, in the first carriage as it travelled past packed stands on the Berkshire course to the tune of the national anthem.

Travelling behind in the second carriage was the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as well as Princess Anne, 74, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive in the royal carriage on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

Queen Camilla arrives in the royal carriage on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Edinburgh arrives on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Charles' stylish nieces Zara Tindall, 44, and her husband Mike, 46, as well as Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi featured in the third and fourth carriage.

Zara herself looked glamorous in a monochrome chic outfit, which she teamed with an elegant hat.

Zara Tindall arrives in the royal carriage on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Zara Tindall attending Ladies Day at Royal Ascot 2025. Picture: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News

Meanwhile Princess Beatrice had also opted for bright shades of yellow for Ladies' Day - adding a white floral hat to match.

Princess Beatrice attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

The Princess Royal attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

Yesterday, the Princess of Wales sparked concern after pulling out of attending the races at the last minute. But aides stressed that Kate was continuing to "balance her return to public life" following her cancer diagnosis last year will resume her duties with a slow and measured approach.