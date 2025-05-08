Singer to perform for King at VE Day concert held near his former busking spot

8 May 2025, 07:19

Victor Ray who is to perform for King Charles III at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.
Victor Ray who is to perform for King Charles III at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Singer Victor Ray is to perform for the King at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four days of celebration across the nation began on Monday to mark 80 years since victory in Europe was declared in the Second World War.

Concluding the celebrations on Thursday evening, the Ugandan-born musician, raised in Newcastle, will perform Nat King Cole’s Smile alongside a 45-piece orchestra and 30-person choir at Horse Guards Parade in London.

The concert’s location is close to Piccadilly Circus, which is where Ray used to busk while launching his music career.

Ray said: “I mean, when you think about it, it’s crazy. I used to sing on the streets just up the road from here. To be performing at this event, on this stage, is a moment I genuinely never saw coming.

Read More: William pays tribute to rangers and ‘immense sacrifice’ they make after two scouts killed in nature reserve attack

Read More: King and Queen unveil official portraits on second anniversary of coronation

He added: “I am so grateful to be part of this historic event, and singing such a classic song to remember the moment the Second World War ended. It’s a real honour to be a part of the celebrations.”

Actor Timothy Spall began VE Day commemorations in London on Monday by reading extracts of then prime minister Sir Winston Churchill’s victory speech to the nation on May 8 1945.

Monday also saw a military procession and flypast in central London as well as a street party held at Downing Street.

UK Government buildings and departments will remember and thank those who fought with a silence at noon on Thursday, with other organisations invited to follow suit.

Pubs and bars have been granted permission to stay open for longer to mark the anniversary.

Venues in England and Wales which usually close at 11pm will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours to celebrate.

Churches and cathedrals across the country will ring their bells as a collective act of thanksgiving at 6.30pm, echoing the sounds that swept across the country in 1945, the Church of England said.

